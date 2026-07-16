What Made Virat Kohli's Bodyguard a Talking Point?
Virat Kohli’s bodyguard is now trending all over the internet. Some media persons claim that his bodyguard abused him while they tried to film Kohli when he was entering the team bus. These claims have gone viral all over the internet, Kohli or his bodyguard have still not commented on the same.
Virat Kohli is back in the headlines and this time it is due to his bodyguard. Some serious allegations have been made on the same, as the journalists claim that his bodyguard abused them while they tried to film Kohli. This incident is reported to have taken place right before the 2nd ODI against England, which is played at Cardiff.
When the Indian team arrived for the practice sessions, some journalists also stood in the media corner. They had the accreditation to film the players, but by the time they arrived, Virat Kohli had already boarded the team bus. Some altercation might have taken place between Virat Kohli's bodyguard and the senior journalists.
Amidst all this, some viral photos and videos show that the journalists were abused by Virat Kohli's bodyguard. Telling about all this in a tweet, the journalist said, “A bodyguard of a player from the Indian ODI team has been continuously misbehaving with the media present at the venue. This bodyguard was not with the T20I squad.”
Our Take
The journalist didn't clearly say that it was Virat Kohli's bodyguard, but various senior journalists have claimed the same. The entire matter which unfolded in this scenario remains unheard, as fans have just heard one side of the story. While some of them are taking the side of the journalist, others even claim that they must hear the other side of the story too.