Why Isn't KL Rahul Playing the Second ODI vs England?
The Indian team made one change in its playing XI for the second ODI. KL Rahul is not a part of the team for this game, and he has been replaced by Ishan Kishan. While Kishan gets his chance to play in ODIs, Rahul is reported to be sick ahead of this game.
The Indian team has started its preparations to seal the series against England. During the toss, Harry Brook won it yet again and he decided to bowl first at this venue. When everyone expected that India would be going with its winning combination, the team had to make one forced change.
KL Rahul has been dropped for the second ODI and Ishan Kishan comes in his place. Captain Shubman Gill revealed that KL Rahul is sick due to which he is not fit to play for the team in this ODI. At the same time, it is being said that he would be available for the team for the third ODI at Lord's, if he gets fine in time.
Rahul didn't have a good time in the first ODI against England. He missed the ball a number of times when he was behind the stumps, which gave some extra runs to England. And with the bat, he missed out on being the finisher, as he scored just 1 run off 3 balls.
Our Take
KL Rahul is likely to be fit for the last ODI against England at Lord's. Fans also expect an update on his fitness by the BCCI soon, which will give them a clear vision on his availability. Since he has suffered with sickness, he is expected to recover from the same as soon as possible. Rahul is a core member of the Indian team in its preparations for the 2027 World Cup.