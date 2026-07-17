ICC Suspends Pakistan All-Rounder Mohammad Nawaz for Doping Offence
ICC has taken strict actions against the Pakistan all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz. During a test which was taken at the time of the T20 World Cup 2026, he was found violating the Anti-Doping code. For this, Nawaz is currently serving a one month suspension.
Pakistan cricket is facing some issues once again with the ICC. And this time it is not related to their tensions with the Indian cricket team, it is among themselves. One of the players of the Pakistan Cricket team has been found doping with some illegal substances, which have led to him being suspended from the game.
And that player is none other than Mohammad Nawaz, the all-rounder who also played in the T20 World Cup 2026. At that time, he went through the doping tests just like every other player. The results for the same came out lately, which found him breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code.
Initially, the ICC went on to slam a three month suspension to Mohammad Nawaz in this case. But that has been reduced to just one month, since the Pakistani all-rounder decided that he would be participating in the ICC-approved substance abuse treatment programme. Since he had accepted the sanctions which came against him, there was no need to have a formal hearing for the same.
Our Take
Mohammad Nawaz won't be available to play for Pakistan for the period of one month. It remains to be seen whether he remains in contention to make his comeback to the international side after his suspension gets lifted. While he has been a key player for Pakistan in the limited-overs format, this suspension has hit his career badly.