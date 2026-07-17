Rohit Sharma Keen to Play On, But BCCI Selectors Have Other Plans?
A big update has come up in the case of Rohit Sharma. Reports claim that Rohit wants to play ODIs for the Indian cricket team. But on the other hand, the selectors have informed him that they don't see Hitman in the scheme for the 2027 World Cup.
Rohit Sharma has been on the headlines over the last few hours, since news on him playing his last ODI at Lord's went viral. It has still not been confirmed whether he will be playing his final ODI for the Indian cricket team this Sunday, but reports are claiming that this would happen.
Now another report has come down in this case which has made things slightly more complicated. A new report in this case claims that Rohit Sharma wants to play ODIs for the Indian cricket team, and is not willing to quit the game. For the 2027 World Cup, he even reduced his weight to a great extent, so that his fitness never remained a question.
On the other hand, the selectors are reportedly willing to move on from Rohit Sharma. This comes as a disheartening situation for the Hitman, who has been struggling to score runs lately for the Indian team. At the same time, it should be noted that all of this is just reports, no statements have been given from the BCCI selectors or Rohit Sharma.
Our Take
The reports of Rohit Sharma retiring after the Lord's ODI have gone viral all over the internet. And with each passing hour, there is a new revelation in this case which is shocking the fans. It is true that Rohit Sharma has lost a lot of weight to ensure that his fitness never remains a concern to play for the team in the World Cup.