Twitter Erupts Over Reports of Rohit Sharmas Final Lords ODI
The social media has gone bizarre after Rohit Sharma's retirement rumours have gone viral all over the internet. Reports claim that he is likely to play his last ODI at Lord's, as the selectors don't see him in contention for the World Cup. If it is true, it will mark the end of an era.
Rohit Sharma is having a hard time finding his rhythm with the bat. The Hitman has not been able to score runs consistently for the Indian team, as he also registered two low scores in the series against England. In the second ODI also, he was seen struggling, after which he got out at the score of 26.
Following his dismissal, some reports have gone viral all over the internet. And it is being claimed that Rohit Sharma will be playing his final ODI for the Indian cricket team at Lord's. Reports also say that the selectors are not seeing Rohit Sharma in contention for the 2027 World Cup, due to which he could be dropped.
If this happens and the Hitman plays his final ODI at Lord's, it will be marking the end of an era. A player who wanted to win the World Cup once in his career would have to end it without touching the trophy even once.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
Saddest News
This is the most saddest new on the internet 💔— Vaibhav (@Vaibhav574) July 16, 2026
Hope he will score 100 in the next match 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zhliRyNX0n
A Twitter user reacted to the same by saying that this is the saddest news on the internet. We all are hoping that he scores a ton in the next game.
Gambhir Autobiography
July 16, 2026
Another chapter will be added to Gambhir's book of experiments with the Indian team. Fans are definitely not liking the retirements which have come down in his tenure.
Incomplete Story
It was a great run @ImRo45— alonexf1_🚩🇮🇳 (@alonexf1) July 16, 2026
Bat rhe cricket World Cup ki
" Sabko sab nhi milta " 🥀 pic.twitter.com/r9EwuapkXI
If the rumours are true, fans would agree that Rohit Sharma had a great run in the World Cup. But in the end, he didn't get the happy ending which we all wanted him to get.