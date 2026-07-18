Twitter Divided as Andy Flower Breaks Silence on England Test Coach Job
Andy Flower was one of the few contenders for the Test Coach of the English team. But yesterday, it was revealed that Flower has pulled himself out of this race, due to some unknown reasons. However, the RCB coach has finally talked about the actual reason why he denied the same.
Ever since Brendon McCullum has stepped down as the Head Coach of England in Tests, the ECB is actively looking for new options. One of such coaches who was in the target list of England Cricket Board was Andy Flower. He has a lot of experience in the coaching staff, whether it is international or T20 leagues.
But a report claimed that Andy Flower has pulled himself out of this race, making his choice. It was still not clear what the actual reason for him pulling out of this race would be. Until now, as the RCB Head Coach has finally talked about the reason why he pulled out of the same.
Andy Flower said, “I have spoken with Rob Key and the ECB on Head Coach topic, but the bottom line for me is, I'm very happy in the work that I'm doing at the moment.” This shows that he is in no mood of joining England and leaving Royal Challengers Bengaluru, or even managing both at the same time.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
Threepeat
Nah man that THREEPEAT is going to be unstoppable ☠️— The4thUmpire (@Da4thUmpire) July 18, 2026
RCB has now aimed for a three-peat in the Indian Premier League. They have already won two titles in consecutive seasons, so why not aim for the third now.
Actual Reason?
In short - he is very happy with the salary in IPL.— NextGEN_ (@NextGen_1825) July 18, 2026
A Twitter user may have summarised the actual reason why Andy Flower decided to stay with RCB. Maybe he is receiving much more with them for two months rather than being with England for a year.
Better Option
He knows the way England plays he will be sacked from there soon & also will lose high paying RCB job. He doesn't want to lose both. Smart move.— thesnowqueen (@thesnowqueen28) July 18, 2026
A Twitter user said that the way England plays in Tests, Andy Flower could be sacked soon and even lose his RCB job as well. So, he decided not to lose both of them.