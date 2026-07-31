ICC Announces 12 Venues Across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia for 2027 World Cup
The ICC has officially announced the venues for the 2027 World Cup. The tournament will be the biggest ever, featuring 57 matches in total. Out of the 12 venues, 8 are from South Africa, 3 are from Zimbabwe, and one venue has been selected from Namibia.
The World Cup countdown has officially started, as the ICC released a new poster for the same. This poster was not about the schedule of the tournament or something like that. Instead, the ICC has officially revealed the venues at which the 2027 World Cup will be taking place.
For the big tournament, the ICC has confirmed 12 venues across the three host nations. South Africa has been given 8 venues to host the games, while Zimbabwe has been allotted three with one venue being given to Namibia. Here's a list of venues for the big tournament.
South Africa:
- Buffalo Park
- Newlands Cricket Ground
- Wanderers Stadium
- Centurion
- St George's Park
- Mangaung Oval
- Kingsmead Cricket Ground
- Boland Park
Zimbabwe:
- Queens Sports Club
- Harare Sports Club
- Fale Mosi-Oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium
Namibia:
- Namibia Cricket Ground
These venues have been confirmed to host the biggest tournament of all-time. With the World Cup being expanded to 57 matches, it will be one of the most intense and most awaited tournaments right now.
Our Take
India will be starting its World Cup preparations with a full bang, as the team approaches the big tournament. Since the venues have also been announced, India will be having the majority of its games in South Africa. Along with that, players will also have to do well in the bilateral series which are coming next, which will further help to ensure that the best are able to make it to the World Cup.