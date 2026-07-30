CSK Legend Albie Morkel Rejoins the Super Kings Family
Albie Morkel is now back with the Super Kings family. After representing CSK as a player for various seasons in the IPL, he has now joined the team back in a different league. Ahead of the SA20, he has been named as the Head Coach of Joburg Super Kings.
The Yellow Army will be getting some Deja Vu when they will watch the SA20, which is about to start in a few weeks. Joburg Super Kings has received a change in its support staff, as a new Head Coach of the team has been announced.
It has been made official that Albie Morkel has joined the team as their new Head Coach. This is a massive boost for the team, as Albie Morkel has been aware of the Proteas' conditions and he also knows more about the Super Kings family. This would be feeling like a happy reunion to the fans, which they didn't know they could expect.
The appointment of Albie Morkel for Joburg Super Kings comes right after Stephen Fleming has stepped down from his role. Since he won't be leading any of the Super Kings franchise now, the team has got its new Head Coach in the form of a former CSK player, Albie Morkel.
Our Take
Being back with the Super Kings family will be a moment to cherish for both Albie Morkel and the Super Kings. It can be said that even though the era of Stephen Fleming has come to an end, it also marks the beginning of Albie Morkel’s era as the Head Coach. If he is able to do well with the team in the SA20, there is a chance that they would go with him as the Head Coach for Chennai Super Kings too.