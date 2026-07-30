Harsha Bhogle Makes Big Remark on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Vice-Captaincy Role
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is rapidly making waves in Indian cricket. And for East Zone too, he has been named as the vice-captain for the Duleep trophy. Highlighting his figures in this format, Harsha Bhogle has talked about the decision, whether it has been taken quickly or not.
The Duleep Trophy 2026 is about to commence soon, and fans are waiting to see the new talents emerge from the same. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the one on whom everyone will be having their eyes, as the youngster wants to be a part of the Test team. Amidst all this, it should be known that he is the vice-captain of East Zone.
This decision was announced by the team today, as he was appointed as the vice-captain at the age of 15. Sooryavanshi also took this role for Bihar last year, where gave some good performances for the team before he went on to play the Under-19 matches. However, Harsha Bhogle, a famous Indian commentator, has talked about the same.
He has raised some serious concerns regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being appointed to a big role at such a young age. In his tweet he said, “I wonder what the thinking is behind making Sooryavanshi vice-captain of a senior red ball team. He has played 12 innings for 207 runs @ 17.25. His talent is extraordinary but there is a learning curve and he is at the bottom of it in red ball cricket.”
Our Take
It will be a lot of pressure for the young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as he is taking the charge of Bihar as a vice-captain. But this pressure which will be put down on him would turn out to be the one which either makes him the best or takes the best away from him.