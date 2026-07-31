AI Simulation | MSG vs TR | Jos Buttler's Blazing 71 Powers Manchester Super Giants Past Trent Rockets
Jos Buttler smashed 71 runs off 39 balls as Manchester Super Giants defeated Trent Rockets at Old Trafford. Heinrich Klaasen gave a late cameo, while Noor Ahmad and Gus Atkinson did well with the ball to ensure that the target was defended successfully.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Old Trafford which is expected to offer a balanced surface with good pace and carry, allowing the stroke makers to play freely once they settle. The new ball will be able to provide more seam movement to the pacers in the first 20 deliveries, as the spinners will also get in the game in the middle overs with the pitch starting to grip. A first innings score in the range of 165 to 175 will be considered as competitive for The Hundred. The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with pleasant temperatures, and no threat of rain.
Toss
Manchester Super Giants wins the toss and decides to bat first. Aiden Markram aims to make use of the batter-friendly conditions, and put the scoreboard pressure on Trent Rockets.
Lineups
Manchester Super Giants: Aiden Markram (C), Tim Seifert, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Leus du Plooy, Tom Moores, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker
Trent Rockets: Ben Duckett, Finn Allen, Tom Banton, Tim David, Sam Billings (C), Mitchell Santner, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Calvin Harrison, Matt Henry, Mohammad Amir
Match Report
Manchester Super Giants went on to secure a thrilling 12-run victory over Trent Rockets at Old Trafford. Tim Seifert and Aiden Markram were able to take advantage of the field restrictions, as they went on to score 52/1 after 25 balls. Mohammad Amir was able to strike early as he removed Tim Seifert.
Jos Buttler was able to counterattack in style, as he continued to play in his trademark aggression. He went on to have a crucial 82-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen, as they punished the bowlers well. Buttler top scored for the team with 71 runs off 39 balls, as Klaasen went on to score 38 runs off 19 balls. This helped Manchester Super Giants to reach 174/5 in 100 balls, as Matt Henry bowled well in the death overs.
Trent Rockets were able to start the chase well, as Ben Duckett and Finn Allen went on to score 54/0 after 25 balls. Noor Ahmad was able to change the momentum by dismissing Allen with a googly, before Liam Dawson came to remove Duckett with a flighted delivery. Sam Billings and Tim David were able to rebuild the innings, as they kept Trent Rockets alive in the chase.
The turning point arrived when Gus Atkinson dismissed Tim David for 41 with a well directed short ball. Billings continued to score runs as he reached a half-century, but Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue bowled pinpoint yorkers to restrict Trent Rockets at the score of 162/7.
Player of the Match
Jos Buttler was named the Player of the Match for scoring 71 runs off 39 balls, as his knock laid the foundation for Manchester Super Giants to post a strong total.