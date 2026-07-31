AI Simulation | MSG vs TR | Jos Buttler's Blazing 71 Powers Manchester Super Giants Past Trent Rockets

The match will be played at Old Trafford which is expected to offer a balanced surface with good pace and carry, allowing the stroke makers to play freely once they settle. The new ball will be able to provide more seam movement to the pacers in the first 20 deliveries, as the spinners will also get in the game in the middle overs with the pitch starting to grip. A first innings score in the range of 165 to 175 will be considered as competitive for The Hundred. The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with pleasant temperatures, and no threat of rain.