Irfan Pathan Questions Auqib Nabis Omission from Test Team
India's squad for Sri Lanka was announced and it seemed good. But the rising star, Auqib Nabi, had his name excluded from the team yet again. Irfan Pathan has questioned his exclusion from the line-up despite having such good figures in domestic cricket.
India will be going on a tour of Sri Lanka which starts from 15 August. This tour will be crucial for India's qualification in the World Test Championship final. Even though the pace line-up is being led by players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, India is still missing the key power.
Fans have questioned the unavailability of Auqib Nabi in the squad. He has been a key player for the Indian team even in the series against Sri Lanka A, and did well in the Ranji Trophy for Jammu and Kashmir. Even after all this, he got excluded from the squad for the series against Sri Lanka.
Irfan Pathan has questioned his exclusion in a recent interview. He said, “I honestly don't have any logical answer for Nabi not being picked. People talk about pace, but you've got to see how a bowler is beating the bat. Is he troubling the best batters in domestic cricket? He has done that consistently. Even in the final of Ranji Trophy, he troubled senior batters like KL Rahul and everyone saw that. So, his performances deserve a reward.”
Our Take
Auqib Nabi has been knocking at the doors of the selectors with each game he plays. But it seems that his performances with the ball are being silenced to a great extent. Even though he has been able to do well for the team, the selectors are willing to wait for a few more games before they set their eyes on Auqib Nabi.