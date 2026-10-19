Niki Prasad Joins Virat Kohli and Ajit Agarkar in an Iconic T20I List
Niki Prasad has etched her name in the record books for India in the T20I format. In the second T20I against Zimbabwe Women, she was able to take her maiden wicket on the very first ball. She joins Virat Kohli, Pragyan Ojha, and Ajit Agarkar in the iconic list.
Niki Prasad has made an iconic record, in being the first ever player for the India Women's team to have taken a wicket on the very first ball of her T20I career. She got an opportunity to play for the team in the second T20I against Zimbabwe Women, and decided to use it well.
She didn't bowl a single over for the team in the first 14 overs. But then finally, captain Smriti Mandhana, handed the ball to her in the 15th over. She started off by taking the wicket of Mugeri-Tiripano, which became her first wicket on the very first ball of her career in this format.
Only three players have managed to achieve the same for the Indian team earlier. And these players include Virat Kohli, Ajit Agarkar, and Pragyan Ojha, which also makes Niki Prasad the first to have done so for the women's team.
Our Take
Niki Prasad has shown a lot of promise to the Indian team right after making her debut in the shortest format of the game. Yesterday in the match against Zimbabwe Women, she was also able to take 2 wickets for the team while conceding just 7 runs in 2 overs. With her maiden wicket coming off the first ball she bowled, it shows that she also holds skills with the ball.