The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, which will offer a balanced T20 surface. It has reliable bounce and good pace for the stroke makers to play their shots. The pitch will favour the batsmen early in the game, as spinners and cutters will prove effective in the middle overs as the game progresses. Warm conditions with some humidity may challenge the players physically, while dew could make defending a total slightly more difficult if it develops during the second innings.