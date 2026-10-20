Jacob Duffy’s words show that he didn't just take a look at the dominance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he examined it to a great extent. Since both of the players have worked together in the IPL, it will be exciting for the fans to see what happens when they will be against each other on the field. At that time, it was Duffy who was playing in the Indian pitches, where Bhuvi dominated. But this time it will be the home for Duffy, as Bhuvi aims to use his swinging capabilities well.