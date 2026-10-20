Jacob Duffy Hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling Skills Ahead of T20I Clash
Jacob Duffy has talked about his RCB teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both players will be going against each other in the T20I series, starting from 22 October. Duffy praised the swinging capabilities of the Indian star, and the learnings he took from him.
The India tour of New Zealand will also be the time when the RCB stars will be going against each other. With his impressive performances for RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was able to earn his call back to the Indian team after four years. And now he is all set to feature for the team in the series against New Zealand.
This series will also be having Jacob Duffy as a part of the New Zealand team. As the Kiwis prepare for the Swing King's challenge, Duffy has talked about the time he spent with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both of them played together for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the recent IPL season, where the team even won the title.
Talking about Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy said, "Bhuvneshwar Kumar is so skillful, swings the ball, hits the length immediately, he reads batters really well. He's got the skill to change it up too, it was really cool to see from his team's point of view, to be on his side & see how he goes about it".
Our Take
Jacob Duffy’s words show that he didn't just take a look at the dominance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he examined it to a great extent. Since both of the players have worked together in the IPL, it will be exciting for the fans to see what happens when they will be against each other on the field. At that time, it was Duffy who was playing in the Indian pitches, where Bhuvi dominated. But this time it will be the home for Duffy, as Bhuvi aims to use his swinging capabilities well.