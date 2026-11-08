Match details Otago Sparks vs Wellington Blaze List a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 06.02.2027

List a

OTA
OTA
WEL
WEL

Match Info

Match:Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 26/27
Date:Friday, November 13, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, February 06, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Sparks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Wellington Blaze Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet