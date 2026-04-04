H2h Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers List a Pro50 Championship 30.10.2026

List a

MWR
MWR
MOU
MOU
Mid West Rhinos vs Mountaineers

List a, Pro50 Championship

MWRMid West Rhinos

221

MOUMountaineers

232

First class, Logan Cup

MWRMid West Rhinos

MOUMountaineers

List a, Pro50 Championship

MWRMid West Rhinos

197

MOUMountaineers

206
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