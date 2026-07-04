Ashiqullah Said
bowler
|Full name:
|Ashiqullah Said
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|44.0
|44.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|251
|251
|Wickets
|17
|17
|Avg
|14.76
|14.76
|SR
|15.52
|15.52
|Eco
|5.7
|5.7
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|17
|17
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|4.25
|4.25
|SR
|106.25
|106.25
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0