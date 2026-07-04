Ashiqullah Said

Ashiqullah Said

bowler

Full name:Ashiqullah Said

Teams

2025 Teams

Beveren Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Overs44.044.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs251251
Wickets1717
Avg14.7614.76
SR15.5215.52
Eco5.75.7
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings66
Not outs22
Runs1717
Balls Faced1616
Avg4.254.25
SR106.25106.25
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

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