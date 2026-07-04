Mohammad Noman Kamawi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Noman Kamawi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|28
|28
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|28
|28
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|9.33
|9.33
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|7
|7
|Avg
|2
|2
|SR
|28.57
|28.57
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0