Mohammad Noman Kamawi

Mohammad Noman Kamawi

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Noman Kamawi

Teams

2023 Teams

Beveren Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2828
Wickets11
Avg2828
SR1818
Eco9.339.33
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs22
Balls Faced77
Avg22
SR28.5728.57
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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