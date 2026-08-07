Murid Ekrami
all rounder
|Full name:
|Murid Ekrami
|Nationality:
|Belgium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|21
|Innings
|21
|21
|Overs
|65.3
|65.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|443
|443
|Wickets
|18
|18
|Avg
|24.61
|24.61
|SR
|21.83
|21.83
|Eco
|6.76
|6.76
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|21
|21
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|95
|95
|Balls Faced
|92
|92
|Avg
|9.5
|9.5
|SR
|103.26
|103.26
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0