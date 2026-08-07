Murid Ekrami

Murid Ekrami

all rounder

Full name:Murid Ekrami
Nationality:Belgium

Teams

2023 Teams

Belgium

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2121
Innings2121
Overs65.365.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs443443
Wickets1818
Avg24.6124.61
SR21.8321.83
Eco6.766.76
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2121
Innings1313
Not outs33
Runs9595
Balls Faced9292
Avg9.59.5
SR103.26103.26
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2828
Hundreds00

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