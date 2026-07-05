Cassius Odayne Burton
batsman
|Full name:
|Cassius Odayne Burton
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|18
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|18
|Innings
|2
|17
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|4
|236
|Balls Faced
|15
|425
|Avg
|2
|15.73
|SR
|26.66
|55.52
|Fours
|0
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|3
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0