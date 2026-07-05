Cassius Odayne Burton

Cassius Odayne Burton

batsman

Full name:Cassius Odayne Burton
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Atlanta Lightning

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches118
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs60
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco60
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches118
Innings217
Not outs02
Runs4236
Balls Faced15425
Avg215.73
SR26.6655.52
Fours015
Fifties00
Sixies02
Highest338
Hundreds00

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