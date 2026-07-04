Jaweed Sadran

Jaweed Sadran

bowler

Full name:Jaweed Sadran
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria

Cricketer Cc

Vienna Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings2020
Overs50.350.3
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs415415
Wickets1313
Avg31.9231.92
SR23.323.3
Eco8.218.21
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1313
Not outs44
Runs8181
Balls Faced6464
Avg99
SR126.56126.56
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1818
Hundreds00

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