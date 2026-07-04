Jaweed Sadran
bowler
|Full name:
|Jaweed Sadran
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|20
|20
|Overs
|50.3
|50.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|415
|415
|Wickets
|13
|13
|Avg
|31.92
|31.92
|SR
|23.3
|23.3
|Eco
|8.21
|8.21
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|13
|13
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|81
|81
|Balls Faced
|64
|64
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|126.56
|126.56
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|18
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0