Jessica Marie Watkin
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jessica Marie Watkin
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|44
|Innings
|5
|7
|44
|Overs
|29.3
|20.3
|154.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|3
|Runs
|113
|132
|1018
|Wickets
|6
|7
|38
|Avg
|18.83
|18.85
|26.78
|SR
|29.5
|17.57
|24.44
|Eco
|3.83
|6.43
|6.57
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|44
|Innings
|5
|8
|43
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|86
|118
|717
|Balls Faced
|97
|75
|587
|Avg
|17.2
|16.85
|17.07
|SR
|88.65
|157.33
|122.14
|Fours
|14
|17
|86
|Fifties
|1
|1
|4
|Sixies
|0
|4
|28
|Highest
|62
|77
|95
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0