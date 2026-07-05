Jessica Marie Watkin

Jessica Marie Watkin

all rounder

Full name:Jessica Marie Watkin
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Districts Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches6944
Innings5744
Overs29.320.3154.5
Balls---
Maidens203
Runs1131321018
Wickets6738
Avg18.8318.8526.78
SR29.517.5724.44
Eco3.836.436.57
BB232
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches6944
Innings5843
Not outs011
Runs86118717
Balls Faced9775587
Avg17.216.8517.07
SR88.65157.33122.14
Fours141786
Fifties114
Sixies0428
Highest627795
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Bezuidenhout, Bernadine

Bezuidenhout, Bernadine

Wakelin, Tash

Wakelin, Tash

Patel, Nensi

Patel, Nensi

Knight, Kayley

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Lamplough, Marina

Lamplough, Marina