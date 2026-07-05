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International career

Kate Georgia Anderson was born on May 6, 1996, in Hamilton, New Zealand. She is a right-handed top-order batter who earned her first call-up to the New Zealand women’s national team (the White Ferns) after years of consistent domestic performances for Canterbury.

2021: Kate Anderson first appeared in the national setup in April 2021, when she was named in New Zealand’s WODI squad for the home series against Australia. Although she did not play, her selection signaled growing recognition of her domestic performances for Canterbury.

2023: Anderson made her international debut on 8 October 2023, in a T20 International against South Africa at Buffalo Park, East London. She received T20I cap No. 65 and scored 19 runs from 26 balls before being run out. During the same tour, she featured in three more matches — her best effort came on 14 October 2023 in Benoni, where she made 25 runs from 19 balls, helping New Zealand secure a comfortable win. Her other appearances included scores of 11 and 7 runs.

2024: She was not part of New Zealand’s T20I or ODI squads during the 2024 calendar year and was omitted from the central contracts list for the 2024/25 season.

2025: As of October 2025, Anderson’s international career consists of four T20I matches between October and December 2023, with 62 runs in total at an average of 15.50 and a highest score of 25. She has yet to register a fifty or hundred in international cricket but continues to play domestically for Canterbury with the potential for future White Ferns selection.

Leagues Participation

Kate Anderson has not taken part in any international franchise or overseas leagues to date.

Domestic career

Kate Georgia Anderson began her domestic career with Northern Districts Women, representing the team from the 2014/15 season until 2021/22. During these years, she played in both of New Zealand’s main domestic competitions — the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and the Women’s Super Smash — and became one of Northern Districts’ most consistent performers. Her 2021/22 season was especially strong, producing 306 runs in six innings at an average of 51.00, which placed her among the leading batters in the competition.

In 2022/23, Anderson transferred to Canterbury Magicians, a move that marked the peak of her domestic form. That season she finished as the top run-scorer in the Women’s Super Smash with 536 runs in 12 innings at an average close to 60, a record that established her as the tournament’s most dominant batter. She also excelled in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with 343 runs in nine innings, highlighted by her unbeaten 141 — one of the highest individual scores of the season.

Since then, Anderson has remained a key player for Canterbury, maintaining her position in both formats through the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons. Her steady run-scoring and ability to anchor innings have made her one of the most dependable batters in New Zealand’s domestic circuit. Her success at Canterbury, particularly the 2022/23 campaign, directly led to her national team selection and her eventual T20I debut for the White Ferns.

Records and achievements

Kate Anderson’s domestic and early international career has been defined by steady progression and major milestones. Her performances for both Northern Districts and Canterbury placed her among New Zealand’s top domestic batters and earned her national recognition.

Top run-scorer in the Women’s Super Smash 2022/23: Scored 536 runs in 12 innings at an average of 59.55 for Canterbury Magicians.

NZC Awards 2023: Named Women’s Super Smash Player of the Year and Overall Women’s Domestic Player of the Year by New Zealand Cricket.

Highest individual score for Canterbury Magicians in HBJ Shield 2022/23: 141 not out against Central Hinds.

Second-highest run-scorer in HBJ Shield 2021/22: Scored 306 runs at an average of 51.00 while playing for Northern Districts.

International debut: Made her T20I debut on 8 October 2023 against South Africa; played four matches that year, scoring 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

Historic Super Smash mark: Became one of the few Canterbury players ever to exceed 500 runs in a single T20 season.

Team success: Played a leading role in Canterbury Magicians’ title-winning Women’s Super Smash campaign in 2022/23.

Consistent domestic performer: Ranked among the top five batters in New Zealand domestic competitions from 2022 to 2025, recognized for her high averages and frequent half-centuries.

Personal life

Kate Anderson keeps her personal life largely private, with little information shared publicly beyond her professional achievements and cricket milestones.

Finance

There are no official figures available regarding her income or net worth. New Zealand Cricket and Canterbury Cricket do not release player salary information. Anderson received her first central contract with the White Ferns in mid-2023.

Family

Anderson has mentioned her father in interviews, noting that making her debut “in front of dad” was a special moment. However, no verified sources reveal the names or occupations of her parents, and there is no public information about siblings, marriage, or children.

Scandals

She has no record of controversies or disciplinary issues.

Fans

Her verified Instagram account (@katey_anderson) has around 1.6 thousand followers as of 2025. Most of her posts focus on training sessions, team photos, and match updates. Her following grew after her standout 2022/23 Super Smash season when she was the top run-scorer and received national awards. Anderson does not maintain an active or verified Twitter (X) account, but she frequently appears in official posts from Canterbury Cricket and the White Ferns.