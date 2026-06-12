Marina Buonocore Antonia Lamplough

Marina Buonocore Antonia Lamplough

all rounder

Full name:Marina Buonocore Antonia Lamplough
Nationality:Hong Kong, China

Teams

2026 Teams

Hong Kong, China Women

Northern Districts Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1816
Innings59
Overs16.017.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs87134
Wickets13
Avg8744.66
SR9635.66
Eco5.437.51
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1816
Innings156
Not outs42
Runs15051
Balls Faced17760
Avg13.6312.75
SR84.7485
Fours124
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3332
Hundreds00

Marina Buonocore Antonia Lamplough Schedule & Results

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