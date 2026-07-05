Jolien van Vliet

Jolien van Vliet

batsman

Full name:Jolien van Vliet
Nationality:Netherlands

Teams

2026 Teams

Netherlands Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches47
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches47
Innings43
Not outs02
Runs355
Balls Faced8315
Avg8.755
SR42.1633.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest202
Hundreds00

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