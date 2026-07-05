Rana Zohaib Sarwar

Rana Zohaib Sarwar

all rounder

Full name:Rana Zohaib Sarwar
Nationality:Portugal

Teams

2023 Teams

Portugal

Punjab Cc Amadora

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1010
Overs24.124.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs198198
Wickets77
Avg28.2828.28
SR20.7120.71
Eco8.198.19
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1010
Not outs33
Runs9292
Balls Faced9393
Avg13.1413.14
SR98.9298.92
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies66
Highest3333
Hundreds00

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