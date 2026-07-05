Rana Zohaib Sarwar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rana Zohaib Sarwar
|Nationality:
|Portugal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|24.1
|24.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|198
|198
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|28.28
|28.28
|SR
|20.71
|20.71
|Eco
|8.19
|8.19
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|92
|92
|Balls Faced
|93
|93
|Avg
|13.14
|13.14
|SR
|98.92
|98.92
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|6
|Highest
|33
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0