Mohd Imran Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohd Imran Khan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|83
|83
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|41.5
|41.5
|SR
|39
|39
|Eco
|6.38
|6.38
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|64
|64
|Balls Faced
|60
|60
|Avg
|10.66
|10.66
|SR
|106.66
|106.66
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|36
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0