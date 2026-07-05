Mohd Imran Khan

Mohd Imran Khan

all rounder

Full name:Mohd Imran Khan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Gorkha Xi Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings55
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8383
Wickets22
Avg41.541.5
SR3939
Eco6.386.38
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Not outs11
Runs6464
Balls Faced6060
Avg10.6610.66
SR106.66106.66
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3636
Hundreds00

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