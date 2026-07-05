Saif Ur Rehman

Saif Ur Rehman

batsman

Full name:Saif Ur Rehman

Teams

2023 Teams

Tallinn Stallions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches174
Innings304
Overs353.226.0
Balls--
Maidens691
Runs1217151
Wickets503
Avg24.3450.33
SR42.452
Eco3.445.8
BB81
4w20
5w30
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches174
Innings273
Not outs110
Runs929
Balls Faced3369
Avg5.753
SR27.38100
Fours132
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest344
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Rifaq

Khan, Rifaq

Ekanayake, Chethiya

Ekanayake, Chethiya

Khan, Zahaan

Khan, Zahaan

Abbas, Faraaz

Abbas, Faraaz

Ali, Zeeshan

Ali, Zeeshan

Anwar, Obaid

Anwar, Obaid

Panwar, Aditya

Panwar, Aditya

Rajput, Ram Krishan Singh

Rajput, Ram Krishan Singh

Gheewala, Pranay

Gheewala, Pranay

Paul, Aditya Savio

Paul, Aditya Savio