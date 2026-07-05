Saif Ur Rehman
batsman
|Full name:
|Saif Ur Rehman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|17
|4
|Innings
|30
|4
|Overs
|353.2
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|69
|1
|Runs
|1217
|151
|Wickets
|50
|3
|Avg
|24.34
|50.33
|SR
|42.4
|52
|Eco
|3.44
|5.8
|BB
|8
|1
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|17
|4
|Innings
|27
|3
|Not outs
|11
|0
|Runs
|92
|9
|Balls Faced
|336
|9
|Avg
|5.75
|3
|SR
|27.38
|100
|Fours
|13
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|34
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0