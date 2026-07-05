Shafiq Khan

Shafiq Khan

all rounder

Full name:Shafiq Khan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):October 11, 1979 (43)
Zodiac Sign:Cancer
Hometown:Faridabad, Haryana, India

Teams

2023 Teams

Guwahati Avengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches6350
Innings135
Overs36.414.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs12388
Wickets32
Avg4144
SR73.3342
Eco3.356.28
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches6350
Innings10246
Not outs38
Runs32071264
Balls Faced01683
Avg32.3933.26
SR075.1
Fours091
Fifties177
Sixies014
Highest197119
Hundreds51

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