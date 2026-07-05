Shafiq Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shafiq Khan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|October 11, 1979 (43)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Cancer
|Hometown:
|Faridabad, Haryana, India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|63
|50
|Innings
|13
|5
|Overs
|36.4
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|123
|88
|Wickets
|3
|2
|Avg
|41
|44
|SR
|73.33
|42
|Eco
|3.35
|6.28
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|63
|50
|Innings
|102
|46
|Not outs
|3
|8
|Runs
|3207
|1264
|Balls Faced
|0
|1683
|Avg
|32.39
|33.26
|SR
|0
|75.1
|Fours
|0
|91
|Fifties
|17
|7
|Sixies
|0
|14
|Highest
|197
|119
|Hundreds
|5
|1