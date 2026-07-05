Rahul Mahesh Yadav
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Rahul Mahesh Yadav
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|8
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|8
|8
|Innings
|16
|3
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|285
|57
|19
|Balls Faced
|764
|124
|30
|Avg
|19
|28.5
|4.75
|SR
|37.3
|45.96
|63.33
|Fours
|32
|5
|0
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|Highest
|81
|42
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0