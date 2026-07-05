Rahul Mahesh Yadav

Rahul Mahesh Yadav

wicket keeper

Full name:Rahul Mahesh Yadav

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches988
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches988
Innings1634
Not outs110
Runs2855719
Balls Faced76412430
Avg1928.54.75
SR37.345.9663.33
Fours3250
Fifties200
Sixies400
Highest81428
Hundreds000

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