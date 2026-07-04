Tejwinder Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tejwinder Singh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Overs
|37.5
|37.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|229
|229
|Wickets
|14
|14
|Avg
|16.35
|16.35
|SR
|16.21
|16.21
|Eco
|6.05
|6.05
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|97
|97
|Balls Faced
|49
|49
|Avg
|12.12
|12.12
|SR
|197.95
|197.95
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|7
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0