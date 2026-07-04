Tejwinder Singh

Tejwinder Singh

all rounder

Full name:Tejwinder Singh

Teams

2023 Teams

Black Caps Cc

Punjab Lions Nicosia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Overs37.537.5
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs229229
Wickets1414
Avg16.3516.35
SR16.2116.21
Eco6.056.05
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings99
Not outs11
Runs9797
Balls Faced4949
Avg12.1212.12
SR197.95197.95
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies77
Highest2222
Hundreds00

Another Players

Kumar, Rajesh

Kumar, Rajesh

Bhullar, Lovedeep Singh

Bhullar, Lovedeep Singh

Singh, Taranjit

Singh, Taranjit

Singh, Ranjodh

Singh, Ranjodh

Pawandeep

Pawandeep

Kumar, Tajinder

Kumar, Tajinder

Kumar, Ankit

Kumar, Ankit

Singh, Sukhwinder

Singh, Sukhwinder

Mazumder, Roman

Mazumder, Roman

Rana, Amir

Rana, Amir