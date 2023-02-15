Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction PAK 70 % Chance of Winning IRE 30 % Bet now! The Pakistan Women's Cricket Team will face off the Ireland Women on 15th February at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, as part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. In their opening encounter of the competition against India and the England women's team, the Pakistan women's team and Ireland women's team faced defeat. Both teams need to win this game in order to advance in the tournament and get back on track. The Newlands Cricket Stadium, which has a long history of hosting elite cricket matches, will present both teams with a difficult and thrilling environment. It is a must-win game for both clubs to increase their prospects of moving on to the semifinals. However, Pakistan and Ireland both have excellent and experienced and solid players who may have an impact on the game, we will get to encounter one of the best matches of the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Facts With a strong history and track record against the Ireland women's team and a balanced lineup of batsmen and bowlers, the Pakistan women can pose challenges for the opposition.

Pakistan's top players, Bismarh Maroof and Ayesha Naseem, will be important in this match. They both scored over 40 runs against India in the opening game, they are both playing well. She is a dependable and seasoned batswoman who will attempt to lead by example for her group.

Nashra Sandhu, one of Pakistan's most important bowlers, will play a significant role in their bowling attack. She has a bowling average of 19 and has taken 40 wickets in 33 innings. She will be entrusted with eliminating opponents and applying pressure.

The all-around and experienced player Laura Delany leads the Ireland Women's Team. She will be essential to Ireland's victory in this game and play a significant role both on and off the field. She helped her team to victory in that particular match by scoring the most goals against the Australian team.

Gaby Lewis, one of Ireland's best batswomen, is anticipated to have a big impact on the batting order for her squad. She has been doing well leading up to this match and will be someone to watch.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Chance of Winning

This game is anticipated to be a tight contest between two tenacious squads. Ireland Women, although losing to England in the opening match, have a potent batting and bowling team that can tip the balance in their favour.

Ireland's women, on the other hand, could face a challenge from Pakistan's women, who have a strong team, despite the Pakistan women's team facing defeat against India's women's team.

It is challenging to pick a winner with certainty after analysing the present performances of both teams. However, the Pakistan women's team is the favourite to win this match based on the experience and performance of both teams. Because of this, we have given Pakistan Women a 60/40 chance of winning this game.

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Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Pakistan Women are expected to win over Ireland Women due to their potent batting and bowling lineups, current form, and prior successes over Ireland Women.

In the batting order, Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem are anticipated to lead Pakistan, while Nashra Sandhu and Aliya Riaz will control the bowling attack of the Pakistani women's squad.

While Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly will be directing the offence with the ball for Ireland Women, while Gaby Lewis and Laura Delany are anticipated to be the team's primary run scorers for them in this match.

The Newlands Cricket Stadium will serve as the venue for the game. A well-balanced surface at this location in Cape Town, South Africa, helps both bowlers and batters. If either team chooses to bat first, one should anticipate a total of about 140 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction

In this eagerly anticipated game, the toss will be essential in determining whether either team wants to bowl first or bat first. The surface of the Newland Cricket Stadium is evenly distributed, helping both bowlers and batsmen. Because the two teams are evenly matched, the one who wins the coin toss will probably decide to bowl first.

Weather Report

The Newland Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, will host the next match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women. On that day, there won't be any chance of rain; it will be bright, nice, and around 22 °C with 60% humidity and winds of 15 km/h.

Pakistan Women Player List

Pakistan Women Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz.

Pakistan Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Bismah Maroof Captain Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Ayesha Naseem Batsman Aliya Riaz All-Rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nida Dar All-Rounder Omaima Sohail All-Rounder Nashra Sundhu Bowler Sadaf Shamas Batsman Kainat Imtiaz Bowler Fatima Sana All-Rounder

Pakistan Women Team Form

Despite losing to India, the Pakistani women appear confident for future matches. They will need to win their upcoming game in order to avoid being eliminated from the competition. They have a successful history versus Ireland, which will inspire confidence going into the game.

Their experienced captain, Bismah Maroof, is known for her aggressive batting style. She is in excellent form right now, and the fact that she crushed a half-century against India will give him confidence going into the next game. Aliya Riaz, one of Pakistan's most lethal all-rounders, will be crucial to the team's victory in this match.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Team Squad: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron.

Ireland Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Laura Delany Captain Mary Waldron Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis Batsman Louise Little Batsman Cara Murray Bowler Eimear Richardson All-Rounder Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Jane Maguire Bowler Leah Paul All-Rounder Sophie MacMahon All-Rounder Shauna Kavanagh Batsman

Ireland Women Team Form

The Ireland Women's team is in excellent shape and might pose a serious challenge to the Pakistan Women in their upcoming match. Fans may expect a thrilling contest as players are eager to show off their skills. They recently defeated the Australia Women's Team in a friendly match as well as the Scotland Women in a series. This has proven that they are capable of competing against top-tier teams.

They have Laura Delany as their competent batswoman and seasoned captain, and she is adept at inspiring her team to victory. On the other hand, Shauna Kavanagh is one of the team's most capable all-rounders and can contribute both offensively and defensively.

The Irish team also boasts a potent bowling attack with talented bowlers like Cara Murray and Gaby Lewis. They can exploit this to put pressure on their rivals and win the match.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

There have been 18 matches between the Pakistan women's cricket team and the Ireland women's cricket team. The head-to-head T20 match record between the two teams clearly favours Pakistan because they have won 14 matches while they only manage to win 4 matches, despite the fact that both teams put forth strong performances in their respective encounters.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Both sides have been playing well and have a chance to win this game. The odds for the Pakistan women's team to win the match are 1.50, while the odds for the Ireland women's team are 2.50, based on prior results and current form.

Pakistan Women Betting Odds - 1.50

Ireland Women Betting Odds - 2.50

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsman

A player to keep an eye out for is Pakistan Women's Cricket Team's best hitter, Bismah Maroof. She is renowned for her technically sound hitting and has a history of scoring significant runs. She has the potential to contribute to Pakistan's women's total and score more than 30 runs if she can get going.

Top Batter Bets for Bismah Maroof - 3.75

Another player to keep an eye on is the Ireland Women's Cricket Team's top batter, Laura Delany. She is renowned for her cool, collected demeanour at the crease and the ability to score big runs. She has a decent chance of helping her team score more than 25 runs if she can establish a solid routine.

Top Batter Bets for Laura Delany - 3.50

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu is most likely the finest bowler for the Pakistani women's cricket team. She is renowned for her consistency and accuracy when taking wickets. She has the ability to take two or more wickets in the game if she can keep up her line and length.

Top Bowler Bets for Nashra Sandhu - 3.60

Another person to keep an eye on is Ireland Women's Cricket Team bowler Orla Prendergast. She has the talent to swing the ball and get significant wickets. She has the ability to capture two or more wickets in the game if she can establish her rhythm and provide difficulties for the Pakistani women's batting.

Top Bowler Bets for Orla Prendergast - 3.40