Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

The 11th match of the ongoing International League T20 will be played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates on January 21 (Saturday). This will be the second game of the double-header day and will start at 7:30 PM IST. The game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Bet on T20i

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates are facing each other for the first time in the ongoing season. Interestingly, the campaign for both teams is contrasting at the moment with the Knight Riders losing all four matches. MI Emirates, on the other hand, have won both their matches thus far.

It is no surprise that the MI Emirates are the favourites to win this match. However, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be keen on turning things around soon.

Our Prediction

We are also backing MI Emirates to win this game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders thanks to the latter team’s form at the moment.

MI Emirates to win @ (Melbet)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win @ (Melbet)

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

MI Emirates will be back in action after their twin wins over Sharjah Warriors a few days ago. On the other hand, matches are coming thick and fast for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders who will be playing their 5th game of the tournament.

The Emirates are in the third position in the points table with 4 points to their name after two matches. They have registered wins by 49 runs and six wickets in their two matches and will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins on Saturday. A big win in this game will also give the Emirates a chance to top the points table.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ sorry tale continued in their fourth match of the season as well. Their NRR of -3.509 tells the story after losing four matches by a heavy margin under the leadership of Sunil Narine. The batting continues to be a problem for the team as they could only cross the 100-run mark due to Andre Russell’s brilliant 57-run knock. Even the bowling attack conceded 209 runs in the previous game with Alex Hales’s storm hitting them. Things are certainly looking bleak for the Knight Riders and it will only be a miracle if they manage to turn things around.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Chasing the total has proved to be tough at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi so far. Two out of three matches have been won by the team batting first. The pattern seems set to continue and looking at the strength of the teams and what has transpired so far, the side winning the toss might bat first.

Weather Report

Things will be a little cool in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening. But expect a lot of humidity to drain out the players. There is no chance of rain at all during this match while the temperature will hover in the mid-20s.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad:

Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Colin Ingram Batsman Paul Stirling Batsman Brandon King Batsman Connor Esterhuizen Batsman and Wicketkeeper Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Andre Russell All-Rounder Sunil Narine (Captain) All-Rounder Zawar Farid All-Rounder Matiullah Khan Bowler Ravi Rampaul Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are in disarray at the moment. They have lost all of their four matches so far and by huge margins. There has bee no fight put up by the team and things are coming thick and fast for them. One more loss could potentially end their season despite there being only six teams in the tournament.

MI Emirates Player List

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard (C), Will Smeed, Najibullah Zadran, Bas de Leede, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameem, Tom Lammonby, Dwayne Bravo, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Vriitya Aravind, Lorcan Tucker, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal, Zahoor Khan, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke

MI Emirates Predicted XI:

Muhammad Waseem Batsman Will Smeed Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman and wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard (Captain) All-Rounder Najibullah Zadran Batsman Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates are playing after a decent break and will be fresh to go out and dominate. They have played two games so far and have won both of them. They defeated Sharjah Warriors in both of their encounters. The team, led by Kieron Pollard will be keen on making it a hat-trick of wins in the season.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates will be facing each other for the first time in International League T20.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

MI Emirates to score more runs in first six overs

MI Emirates boast of openers like Will Smeed and Muhammad Waseem both of whom are in good form at the moment. They will be aggressive up front against the under-confident Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bowlers and certainly are the favourites to score more runs in the powerplay. On the other hand, the Knight Riders are not enjoying a great time with the bat and they might struggle against the quality MI Emirates bowling line-up.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Team Batsmen

Andre Russell to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter

Andre Russell seems to be the only man in form for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. But every time the team is leaving too much to do for him. Despite him scoring 57 off 29 balls in the last clash, the Knight Riders lost the game by 111 runs and that makes for a sorry scorecard. Once again, Russell will have to carry his team on his shoulders with the bat.

Will Smeed to be MI Emirates top batter

Will Smeed was hitting the ball well in the previous game. He ended up scoring 29 off 17 balls and will be keen on performing even better for his side. He is the kind of player who can take the game away from the opposition in the powerplay itself. Hence, Smeed has a great chance to become the top batter for the MI Emirates.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Andre Russell to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler

Andre Russell looks like the only player who can win the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders any game considering the team’s form. He is an exceptional all-rounder and loves challenges. He opened the bowling for his side in the previous game and returned with the figures of 1/47. He is a much better bowler than that and might look to make an all-round impact in what is almost a must-win game for them.

Dwayne Bravo to be MI Emirates top bowler

Dwayne Bravo is certainly a player to watch out for whenever he takes the ball in his hands. He has picked up five wickets in two matches so far and has been extremely economical as well. It is not easy to score runs off his bowling and the veteran will remain the key for the MI Emirates in this game as well.