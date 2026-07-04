Dolphins vs Titans 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Dolphins and Titans franchises will be up against each other in their 4-day Franchise Series Division 1 Group match in Durban. The match is scheduled to be played from Sunday 26th February 2023 to Wednesday 1st March 2023 from 1:30 pm IST. The match is going to be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa. The match is going to be a battle between two equal teams and is expected to be a nail-biting affair.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

The Dolphins franchise will be playing their fifth match in the 4-day franchise series against the Titans franchise from Sunday. The Dolphins are currently in the fourth spot in the points table, just six points behind the third-placed team. They have won two out of their four matches and have lost and drawn one match each. The points they have with them are 62 points.

It is going to be the fourth match for the Titans franchise as well in the 4-day Franchise Series, which is a domestic tournament in South Africa. The Titans have currently the third spot in the points table with 68 points, thirteen points behind the second-placed team. They are still unbeaten in this series as they have won two out of their four matches whereas have drawn the other one and one was washed out due to rain.

The Dolphins are in top form as they are coming on the back of an excellent win against the Knights by 279 runs. They are high on confidence and are favourites in this match.

The Titans on the other hand are coming from a big break as they did not get to play their last match. It was abandoned due to rain which was to be played against the Rocks.

Dolphins vs Titans Chance of Winning

If we see the current positions of both these teams, they stand at more or less the equal position. The only difference between these teams is just six points. It is really difficult to predict who could win this match as both the teams are very competitive and of equal strength in the 4-day franchise series. The Dolphins have momentum whereas the Titans lack match practice. Seeing the form of players, we would like to rule this match in favour of the Dolphins franchise with a winning chance of 60/40, or the match could end in a draw.

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Dolphins vs Titans Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Dolphins are coming into this match with a big win against the Knights where they ripped apart their opponents and won by 279 runs. The Titans are coming from a washout and lack match experience coming into this match against an in-form Dolphins side.

If the Dolphins team bats first the first innings score would be around 240-260 runs whereas if the Titans franchise decides to bat in the first innings, the score would be around 220-240 runs.

Final Prediction of the game – The Dolphins franchise to win the match or the match could end in a draw.

Dolphins vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kingsmead, Durban is going to be a decent track for batting if not a flat one. It will assist bowlers in the beginning a little bit but once the batters are set they will have only themselves to blame for getting out. Both teams would like to put some big runs on the board after winning the toss after assessing all the conditions. The Dolphins, being the home franchise, would want the pitch to assist fast bowlers a bit as well.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a nice and pleasant 4-day test match at Kingsmead when these two teams play against each other. Rain is not expected to play a spoilsport and is expected to stay away from the ground throughout the match. The weather is expected to be hot and humid during the daytime but will get better as the day progresses. The fans of both these teams would be praying for a complete match and an exciting one as these two are very strong teams and very equal on paper.

Dolphins Player List

Dolphins Squad – M J Ackerman, Tshepang Dithole, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Peterson, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, J J Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Ottniel Baartman, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Andile Simelane, Odirile Modimokoane, Keshav Maharaj (c).

Dolphins Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Sarel Erwee Batter Tshepang Dithole Batter Keegan Peterson Batter M J Ackerman Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Grant Roelofsen (wk) Batter Keshav Maharaj (c) Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

The Dolphins are in top form as they are coming on the back of an excellent win against the Knights by 279 runs. They are high on confidence and are favourites in this match.

Titans Player List

Titans Squad – Dean Elgar, Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Ayabulela Gqamane, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Dayyaan Galiem, Simon Harmer, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Boast, Musa Twala.

Titans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Dean Elgar Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Jiveshan Pillay Batter Theunis de Bruyn All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (wk) Batter Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Dayyaan Galiem Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

Titans Team Form

The Titans are coming from a big break as they did not get to play their last match. It was abandoned due to rain which was to be played against the Rocks. They will be hoping to get a full game this time around and move upward on the points table.

Dolphins vs Titans Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Dolphins franchise winning the match are 1.75 whereas the odds in favour of the Titans franchise winning the match are 2.05. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Dolphins to win Betting Odds – 1.75

Titans to win Betting Odds – 2.05

Dolphins vs Titans Top Team Batters

Sarel Erwee will be the batter to look forward to in this match as far as the Dolphins team is concerned. He has scored the most runs for his team till now in the 4-day franchise series and also hit a century in the previous match. He will have a lot of responsibility for providing the Dolphins franchise with a good start in the match.

Top Batter Bets for Sarel Erwee - 5

Heinrich Klaasen will have a lot of added responsibility in this match as he is the best batter from the Titans franchise. He would have the support of Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, and other batters but the team will be dependent on him to score big runs.

Top Batter Bets for Heinrich Klaasen - 4.32

Dolphins vs Titans Top Team Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj, the captain, will be the bowler everyone will be looking forward to. He has performed brilliantly in the 4-day franchise series till now and is expected to do the same in this match. He has taken more than 20 wickets for the Dolphins franchise in this series yet and also took a fifer in both innings of the previous match.

Top Bowler Bets for Keshav Maharaj - 4.74

Simon Harmer is the best bet for the Titans franchise as far as their bowling department is concerned. He has taken around 18 wickets for them in this 4-day franchise series and is expected to take a lot more in this upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Simon Harmer - 5.5