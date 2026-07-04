Knights vs Warriors 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Warriors and Knights both teams are from Division 1 of the 4-Day Franchise Series. They will take on each other for the first time in this series on 26th February at St George’s Park, Gqeberha. Both teams played 4 and 5 matches in the Series respectively and the Knights are still in search of their first win in this tournament and have drawn two back 2 back matches so far in this series.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

The Warriors are currently in the 2nd position in the points table with 81 points just below the table toppers. After their 3 consecutive wins against the Rocks, Dolphins and North West, they drew their first game in the series against the Lions. In the last match against the Lions, they were leading by 260 runs but couldn’t finish the game on their side. Team Warriors Jordan Hermann and Rudi Second scored half-centuries in 1st innings. Sinethemba Qeshile was the stand-out player for the Warriors with 124 runs in the first innings. Glenton Stuurman and Beyers Swanepoel took 3 wickets each in the first innings of the Lions.

On the other hand, the Knights played their previous match against the Dolphins and lost by 279 runs. While batting first Dolphins put up an average score of 253 runs. The Knights scored 165 runs in the counterattack and then got a target of 424 runs in their second innings. Raynard van Tonder tried hard to save the match but failed. Van Tonder scored 63 runs in the second innings.

With the Knights having minimal points in their bag they will look out to gain those points in the upcoming fixture and account for their first win in the series against the Warriors.

Knights vs Warriors Chance of Winning

Knights are one of the 4 teams in the 4-Day Franchise Series who haven’t registered their first win after playing 5 matches in the tournament. The Warriors will be playing their 5th match and look forward to winning their 4th game of the series. The Warriors are currently in the 2nd position of the points table with 81 points. Considering the team's performances and analysis, the Warriors are the favourites to win the game on the 26th of February 2023.

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Knights vs Warriors Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Knights are coming from a big loss against the Dolphins by 279 runs. Meanwhile, the Warriors also struggled to win their previous game against the Lions and drew the game. The Warriors would like to be at the top of the points table by defeating the Knights on 26th February. Knights have played 5 matches in the tournament and could not win a single game against North West, Titans, Dolphins and Western Province.

If the Warriors bat first, they will score around 310-350 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 280-320 if the Knights bat first in the match.

Final Prediction of the game – Warriors to win against the Knights.

Knights vs Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The track at St George’s Park, Gqeberha is a well-balanced track which can give many opportunities to both batsmen as well as bowlers in the match. The average first-inning score here at this surface is 320 runs plus. The team winning the toss will most likely prefer to bowl first on this surface.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast is expected at St George’s Park, Gqeberha to go between 25-27°C during the match day with 69% humidity. The 17 km/hr wind blow can help the pacers at the early stages of the game. There are no chances of rain during the match. Hence, the teams do not need to worry about par and DLS scores coming into play for the match between the Knights and the Warriors on 26th February 2023.

Warriors Player List

Warriors Squad – Ahmad Zubaidi, Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman (c), Saleh Shadman, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (Wk), Wan Muhammad (Wk), Abdul Rashid, Amir Azim, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, Sachinu Hettige, Vijay Unni, Ishaq Muzamil

Warriors Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Breetzke Batter Diego Rosier All-rounder Rudi Second © Batter Kyle Jacobs Batter Abrahams Bowler Jordan Hermann Batter Ngoepe Batter Nabe All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Beyers Swanepoel Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors will eye to defeat the Knights in their 5th match of the series and account for their 4th win in the 4-Day Franchise Series. The Warriors are now in 2nd position in the points table with 81 points. They haven’t lost a single game out of 4 matches played so far.

Knights Player List

Knights Squad: CP Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Wandile Makwetu, Jacques Snyman, Jason Raubenheimer, Matthew Kleinveldt, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Mangaliso Mosehle (Wk), Pite van Biljon (c) & (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbongiseni Mhlanga, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Isaac Dikgale All Rounder Matthew Kleinveldt Batter Pite van Biljon All Rounder Gihahn Cloete Batter Van Tonder Batter Swanepoel All Rounder Gerald Coetzee Batter Heerden Bowler Budaza Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler Snyman Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights played 5 matches in the series so far and have failed to achieve victory to date. They are at the last position of the points table with 24 points in their pocket. They need to win the upcoming match to survive the tournament.

Knights vs Warriors Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Warriors winning the match are 1.8 whereas the odds in favour of the Knights are 2.3. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Knights Betting Odds - 2.3

Warriors Betting Odds - 1.8

Knights vs Warriors Top Team Batters

The Knights have 2 stand-out players in their squad. Raynard van Tonder and Pite van Biljon are the prime batsmen for the knights. Van Biljon can play a captain’s knock against the Warriors on 26th February 2023.

Top Batter Bets for Van Tonder - 4.4

The Warriors have Jordan Hermann who can bat amazingly well in the game. The Warriors will need his excellence against the Knights on Sunday.

Top Batter Bets for Jordan Hermann - 4.74

Knights vs Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Warriors has Beyers Swanepoel who is their best bowler in the series. Beyers Swanepoel picked up 3 wickets in the previous match. He will be the key bowler for the Warriors.

Top Bowler Bets for Beyers Swanepoel - 4.52

Gerald Coetzee is the prime bowler for the Knights. He picked up 4 wickets in the previous game out of 7 wickets that fell off West province. Heerden also did well in the second game, picking five wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Gerald Coetzee - 3.56