Lions vs Warriors 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

The Division 1 group stage match of the ongoing 4-day franchise series 2022–23 in South Africa is scheduled to take place on February 19, 2023, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg between the Lions and Warriors. In this four-day franchise series, the Lions and Warriors will face off against one another for the first time. In Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium, the game will start at 1:30 IST on Thursday.

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For the Lions, this will be their third match of this tournament. One of the Lions franchise's previous two matches was won and the other was lost by 10 wickets against the Titans on 24th November 2022. A total of 31 points put them at the 4th spot on the points table.

Thursday marks the fourth match in the 4-day franchise series between the Warriors and the Lions. All three matches they have played in the 4-Day Franchise Series have been won by them. As of right now, the team is ranked first in the points table with 67 points.

Despite being crushed by the Titans team, the Lions could only manage to give the Titans a target of 45 runs in the second innings.

A previous match between the Warriors and the North West franchise ended in a 239 run win for the Warriors. As a result, the Warriors were able to defend a target of 442 runs.

Facts The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg is going to host the SA20 2023 finals at night on the 3rd day of this upcoming fixture. The ground is known for its batting surface and the table toppers would really enjoy over here if they bat first in the first innings on the 19th.

The Lions have Ryan Rickelton who is in top form in this series with 240 runs in 2 games. Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Henricks are the players to watch out for in the upcoming match against the Warriors franchise.

Their bowling performed brilliantly in the first game against the North West. Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, and Duanne Olivier took a lot of wickets in that game. Let us see how they fair out in the next match against the Warriors on Thursday.

Warriors have played three matches till now and are currently the best team in the series. They have 2 standout batsmen in their unit. Jordan Hermann and Matthew Breetzke can be looked forward to in their 4th match of the series.

Beyers Swanepoel has been their top bowler as he has taken 13+ wickets in just 3 matches in the 4-day franchise series till now. Marco Jansen is also one bowler to look out for.

Lions vs Warriors' Chance of Winning

Based on the stats of both teams in the ongoing 4-Day Franchise Series, it can be concluded that the Warriors have a much higher chance of winning the following contest. The only difference between the teams is that the Lions have played one less game than the Warriors. Seeing the performances of the players, we would like to predict this match in favour of the Warriors franchise with a winning chance of 75/25.

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Lions vs Warriors Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Lions are coming into this match after losing against the Titans franchise on 24th November 2022. The Warriors franchise on the other hand is coming from a big win against the North West by 239 runs and will aim to do the same against the Lions for their 4th game of the tournament.

If the Warriors bat first expects the first innings score to be around 350-380 runs whereas if the Lions bat in the first innings of the match the score would be around 300-310 runs.

Final Prediction of the fixture – The Warriors to win the match.

Lions vs Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg is going to be a batting paradise for all the batters in the match. It will help bowlers during the initial stage of the game but once the batters will rule this match on all 4 days of the game. Both teams would like to bat first and post huge runs on the board after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a cloudy day in Johannesburg. Recently the SA20 2023 match was abandoned in Johannesburg due to rain and the same can be expected on the 19th as well. The pleasant breeze could support the pacers a little bit but it would not make much difference to the conditions. Let us see how the event between the Lions and the Warriors takes place.

Lions Player List

Lions Squad – Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Levert Manje, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Evan Jones, Glen Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Dominic Hendricks (Wk), Wandile Makwetu (Wk), Ayavuya Myoli, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Cameron Delport, Rassie van der Dussen.

Lions Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Kagiso Rapulana All-rounder Mulder All-rounder Van Buuren Batter Siboto © All-rounder Sipamla Bowler Olivier Bowler Joshua Richards Batter Sisanda Magala Bowler Wandile Makwetu Batsman

Lions Team Form

The Lions are coming into this match after losing against the Titans franchise on 24th November 2022.

Warriors Player List

Warriors Squad – Ahmad Zubaidi, Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman (c), Saleh Shadman, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (Wk), Wan Muhammad (Wk), Abdul Rashid, Amir Azim, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, Sachinu Hettige, Vijay Unni, Ishaq Muzamil

Warriors Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Breetzke Batter Diego Rosier All-rounder Rudi Second © Batter Kyle Jacobs Batter Abrahams Bowler Jordan Hermann Batter Ngoepe Batter Nabe All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Beyers Swanepoel Bowler

Warriors Team Form

The Warriors franchise, on the other hand, is coming from a big win against the North West by 239 runs in the last match.

Lions vs Warriors Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Lions franchise winning the match are 2.84 whereas the odds in favour of the Warriors franchise winning the match are 1.21. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Lions Betting Odds – 2.84

Warriors Betting Odds – 1.21

Lions vs Warriors Top Team Batters

Jordan Hermann is the batter who has scored 432 runs till now for the Warriors in this 4-day franchise series and will be the safest bet in the upcoming match against the Lions franchise.

Top Batter Bets for Jordan Hermann – 4.25

Ryan Rickelton is one of the batters who is scoring runs for the Lions in the series. A lot of Lions’ batting hopes will be dependent on him in this 4-day franchise series.

Top Batter Bets for Ryan Rickelton – 4.55

Lions vs Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Duanne Olivier has been the best bowler for Lions till now in 2 matches of the 4-day franchise series. He might take 3 or more wickets against the Warriors.

Top Bowler Bets for Duanne Olivier – 5.3

Beyers Swanepoel has been their best bowler as he has taken 14 wickets in just 3 matches in the 4-day franchise series till now. He will be the one fired up and roaring against the Lions in this 4-day franchise series match.

Top Bowler Bets for Beyers Swanepoel – 6.5