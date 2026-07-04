Lions vs Western Province 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Both Lions and Western Province of Division 1 are going to enter the cricket field against each other for the first time in the 4-Day Franchise Series on 26th February 2023 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Division 1 includes 6 other teams along with these two. Both teams have played 4 and 5 matches respectively in the Series and both teams ended their previous game of the 4-Day Franchise Series in a draw.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

Lions is currently in the 5th spot on the points table with 50 points. They drew their previous game against the Warriors. The Lions last won the game on 17th November 2022 in the series. The warriors on batting first played nicely scoring 438 runs in the first innings while the Lions ended up scoring 433 runs which resulted in drawing the game. Ryan Rickelton was phenomenal with the bat as he scored 125 runs in their first innings.

Western Province played their previous match against the North West and drew the game as the match was reduced to just a day due to a wet outfield. They scored 345 runs in the first innings of which Knights didn’t get a chance to play their first innings. Kyle Verreynne scored 64 runs with a strike rate of 56.64. Kyle Simmonds also scored 70 in that match. Renaldo Meyer was the only man fighting for the Knights with the ball. He picked 4 wickets in the first innings of Western Province. Western Province is currently in 2nd position on the points table with 76 points.

Lions will be looking for a comeback after 2 dismal games while the Western province may want to continue with their previous form from November month. They will aim to be on the winning side in the upcoming fixture and gain those 16 points plus bonus points on the 26th of February 2023.

Lions vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Lions have played 4 matches in the tournament so far and have managed to win just one game which was last year in November 2022. Meanwhile, Western Province till now has lost just one game in the series and has 76 points. Therefore, we favour Western Province to register their 3rd win against the Lions by defeating them on 26th February 2023.

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Lions vs Western Province Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Western Province drew their previous match against the North West due to a wet outfield. Meanwhile, the Lions struggled to draw in their last game against the Warriors. Western Province would like to be at the top by defeating the Lions on 26th February.

If Western Province bats first, they will score around 320-360 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 300-380 on this ground.

Final Prediction of the match – Western Province to win against the Lions.

Lions vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

The track at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg is going to be a batting paradise for all the batsmen in the game. It will help the pacers during the initial stage of the match but once the batsmen are set they will rule this match on all 4 days of the match. Both teams would like to elect to bat first and post huge runs on the scoreboard after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a cloudy day in Johannesburg on 26th February. Recently in the SA20 2023, many matches were abandoned in Johannesburg due to rain and the same can be expected on the 26th as well. The pleasant breeze could support the pacers a little bit but it would not make much difference to the conditions. Let us see how the event between the Lions and the Western Province takes place.

Lions Player List

Lions Squad – Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Levert Manje, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Evan Jones, Glen Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Dominic Hendricks (Wk), Wandile Makwetu (Wk), Ayavuya Myoli, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Cameron Delport, Rassie van der Dussen.

Lions Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Temba Bavuma Batter Dominic Hendricks Batter Kagiso Rabada All-rounder Mulder All-rounder Van Buuren Batter Siboto © All-rounder Sipamla Bowler Olivier Bowler Joshua Richards Batter Fortuin Bowler Ryan Rickelton Batsman

Lions Team Form

Lions will aim to defeat Western Province in their 5th match of the series and achieve their second win in the 4-Day Franchise Series. The Lions are now in the 5th position in the points table with 50 points. They have to win 2 back to back games to get back in the tournament.

Western Province Player List

Western Province Squad: Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Lwando Tywaku, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi (c), Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Dane Vilas (Wk), Daniel Smith (Wk), Kyle Verreynne (Wk), Basheer Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood, Mihlali Mpongwana, Siya Plaatjie, Tshepo Moreki, Wayne Parnell

Western Province Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Onke Nyaku All Rounder Blayde Capell Batter Mathew Christensen All Rounder Jhedli van Briesies Batter Hanno Kotze Batter Keenan Vieira All Rounder Andre Malan Batter Sean Whitehead Bowler Pheko Moletsane Bowler Marcello Piedt Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western province was in their top form winning back-to-back matches in November 2022 but soon lost track and didn’t win a single game this month. Western Province has played 5 matches in the series so far and has managed to win two out of them. The Western Province is in the 2nd position on the points table with 2 wins and 2 draws.

Lions vs Western Province Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Lions winning the match are 2.21 whereas the odds in favour of Western Province are 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Lions Betting Odds - 2.21

Western Province Betting Odds - 1.91

Lions vs Western Province Top Team Batters

Lions have 2 batsmen to watch in the upcoming game Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton. Temba Bavuma can exhibit his experience in the next game to make his team win against the Western Province. Ryan Rickelton can show an all-round performance with the bat and behind the stumps in the upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Temba Bavuma - 4.5

Western Province has many batsmen who can perform well like Tony de Zorzi, Moore, George Linde and Captain Kyle Verreynne.

Tony de Zorzi is the leading run-scorer in this tournament with 507 runs in 5 matches with an average of 101.

Top Batter Bets for Tony de Zorzi - 4.74

Lions vs Western Province Top Team Bowlers

Lions has Lutho Sipamla who is their best bowler and player to watch out for in the upcoming contest. Lutho Sipamla took 6 wickets in the previous match.

Malusi Siboto has always picked up some wickets for his team in the 4-Day Franchise Series.

Top Bowler Bets for Lutho Sipamla - 4.32

Dane Paterson and Kyle Simmonds are the two main bowlers for the Western Province. Dane Paterson has 11 wickets so far in this tournament. Dane Paterson has the best bowling average.

Top Bowler Bets for Dane Paterson - 3.74