Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Garden Route Badgers 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Bottom teams of Division 2 are going to clash against each other for the first time in the 4-Day Franchise Series on 9th February 2023 at Uplands College, White River, Mpumalanga. Mpumalanga Rhinos and Garden Route Badgers are part of Division 2 along with 5 other teams in it. Both teams played 3 and 2 matches in the Series respectively and Mpumalanga Rhinos lost all 3 of their 3 matches, while Garden Route Badgers won 1 of their 2 matches.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

Mpumalanga Rhinos is currently in the last spot on the points table with 18 points. They last played against Limpopo and lost the match by 9 wickets. Mpumalanga Rhinos ended up giving a target of 32 runs to Limpopo which they easily chased in 9.5 overs. Rubin Hermann and Alexander Kok were the stand-out players for Mpumalanga with the bat, while Kieran Kenny was phenomenal with the ball.

Garden Route Badgers also last played against Limpopo and won the game by an inning and 106 runs. They had the lead of 337 runs in the first and bundled up Limpopo to 231 runs in their second innings. Blayde Capell, Onke Nyaku and Sean Whitehead were the top batters for Garden Route Badgers. Sean Whitehead was also the best bowler for his team in the previous game.

With both the teams having minimal points in their bag they will look out to win in the upcoming game and gain those 16 points plus bonus points on the 9th of February 2023.

Facts Mpumalanga will host their second game of the series and the hosts are yet to register a win in the series as well as the venue.

Yassar Cook the captain of Mpumalanga Rhinos has an average of 49 runs in the 4-Day Franchise Series. He is their highest run-scorer for Mpumalanga Rhinos with 245 runs in 3 matches. We are backing him to be the Rhinos’ best batter against Garden Route Badgers on 9th February 2023.

Captain Onke Nyaku has played only 2 games and has an average of 122.50 in the series. He played an immaculate knock of 201 runs in the match against Limpopo. Nyaku can be in the way of the Rhinos' first victory in the series. We root for Onke Nyaku to be the Badgers’ highest run-scorer against the Rhinos.

Kieran Kenny and Sean Whitehead are the best bowlers on their respective teams. They both have 14 and 13 wickets respectively to their account in the 4-Day Franchise Series.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Garden Route Badgers Chance of Winning

Mpumalanga Rhinos is the only team in the 4-Day Franchise Series Division 2 who haven’t registered their first win after playing 3 matches. Meanwhile, Garden Route Badgers won their first game in the series against Limpopo and have 26 points. Hence, we favour Garden Route Badgers to continue with their form from the last game and defeat Mpumalanga Rhinos on 9th February 2023.

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Garden Route Badgers Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Rhinos are coming from a 9 wickets loss against Limpopo. Meanwhile, the Badgers struggled to win their first game but now have gained momentum and will aim to level up in the table. Garden Route Badgers would like to be in the top 3 by defeating the Mpumalanga Rhinos on Thursday. Rhinos have played 3 matches in the tournament and could not win a single game against Limpopo, Northern Cape and Tuskers.

If Garden Route Badgers bat first, they will score around 350-400 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 275-300 if the Garden Route Badger's bat first in the match.

Final Prediction of the game – Garden Route Badgers to win.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Garden Route Badgers Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Uplands College, White River, Mpumalanga is a well-balanced surface which can give many opportunities to both batters as well as bowlers. The average first-inning score here at this venue is 310 runs plus. The team winning the toss will most likely prefer to chase on this surface.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast is expected at Uplands College, White River, Mpumalanga to go between 25-27°C during the match day with 70% humidity. The 20 km/hr wind blow can assist the bowlers with the new ball. There are no chances of precipitation during the match. Hence, the teams do not need to worry about par and DLS score coming into play for the match between the Rhinos and the Badgers on 9th February 2023.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Mpumalanga Rhinos Squad – Benjamin van Niekerk, Martin Dlamini, Muhammed Mayet, Tumi Koto, Yassar Cook, Alexander Kok, Caleb Balich, Jurie Snyman, Rubin Hermann (Wk), Gerald Ngwenyama, Jon Hinrichsen, Kieran Kenny, Lizo Makhosi, Thula Ngcobo, Blake Schraader.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Yassar Cook © Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Alexander Kok Batter Nhlanhla Dlamini Batter Tumi Koto Batter Blake Schraader All-rounder Muhammed Mayet All-rounder Hinrichsen Bowler Kieran Kenny Bowler Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos will aim to beat Garden Route Badgers in their 4th match of the series and account for their first win in the 4-Day Franchise Series. The Mpumalanga Rhinos are now in last position in the points table with 18 points. They have lost all 3 games out of 3 matches they have played.

Garden Route Badgers Player List

Garden Route Badgers Squad: Hanno Kotze, Jhedli Van Briesies, Matthew Christensen, Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Jean du Plessis (Wk), Basheer Walters, Hershell America, Marcello Piedt, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead, Sintu Majeza, Blayde Capell.

Garden Route Badgers Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Onke Nyaku All Rounder Blayde Capell Batter Mathew Christensen All Rounder Jhedli van Briesies Batter Hanno Kotze Batter Keenan Vieira All Rounder Andre Malan Batter Sean Whitehead Bowler Pheko Moletsane Bowler Marcello Piedt Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler

Garden Route Badgers Team Form

Garden Route Badgers played 2 matches in the series so far and have managed to win one match against Limpopo. The Garden Route Badgers are in the 6th position on the points table with 1 loss and 1 win.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Garden Route Badgers Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Mpumalanga Rhinos winning the match are 2.21 whereas the odds in favour of Garden Route Badgers are 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds - 2.21

Garden Route Badgers Betting Odds - 1.91

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Garden Route Badgers Top Team Batters

Mpumalanga Rhinos have 2 stand out players in their panel. Yassar Cook and Rubin Hermann are the men opposition should be worried about in the game. Cook can play a captain’s knock against the Badgers on 9th February 2023.

Top Batter Bets for Yassar Cook - 4.5

Garden Route Badgers has a captain who can bat and bowl amazingly well in the game. Onke Nyaku has amassed 245 runs with an average of 122.50. Nyaku is also the team’s key bowler to pick wickets in the match. The Badgers will need his excellence against the Mpumalanga Rhinos on Thursday.

Top Batter Bets for Onke Nyaku - 4.74

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Garden Route Badgers Top Team Bowlers

Mpumalanga Rhinos has Kieran Kenny who is their best bowler in the series. Kieren Kenny has picked up 14 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 16.64. Akhulile Mkhatu has also picked up some crucial wickets for his team in the 4-Day Franchise Series.

Top Bowler Bets for Kieran Kenny - 4.32

Sean Whitehead and Onke Nyaku are the two main bowlers for the Garden Route Badgers. Sean Whitehead has troubled the opposition batsman in the latter half of the game with the ball. Whitehead has picked up 13 wickets in 2 matches.

Top Bowler Bets for Sean Whitehead - 3.74