North West vs Western Province 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Both teams of Division 1 are going to enter the battlefield against each other for the first time in the 4-Day Franchise Series on 9th February 2023 at North-West University No 1 Ground, Potchefstroom. Division 1 consists of 6 other teams along with these two. Both teams played 3 matches in the Series respectively and North West lost their last two matches while Western province have won their last two games easily.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

North West is currently in the last spot on the points table with 12.38 points. They lost their previous game against the Warriors by 239 runs. last played against and lost the match by 9 wickets. The warriors on batting first played nicely scoring 381 runs in the first innings while North West ended up scoring only 116 runs which cost them the match. Breetzke was phenomenal with the bat and player of the match.

Western Province played their previous match against the Knights and won the game by innings and 155 runs. They scored 575 runs in the first innings of which Knights had no clue. Tony de Zorzi scored 304 runs with a strike rate of 79. Vallie also scored 100 in that match. Van Tonder was the only man fighting for the Knights. He scored 117 runs in the second innings and tried hard to draw the match but failed.

Western Province is currently in 3rd position on the points table with 65 points.

North West will be looking for a comeback while Western province may continue this form, They will look out to win in the upcoming fixture and gain those 16 points plus bonus points on the 9th of February 2023.

Facts North West will host their second game of the series and the hosts are yet to register a win in the tournament.

Nicky van den Bergh the captain of North West has an experience of 75 first-class matches with 8 centuries. We are backing him to be the best batter against Western Province on 9th February 2023.

Tony de Zorzi has an average of 233 in this tournament. He is currently the leading run scorer in this tournament. He played an immaculate knock of 304 runs in the match against the Knights.

Dane Paterson and B Hendricks are the best bowlers for their respective teams. They both have 11 wickets to their account in the 4-Day Franchise Series.

North West vs Western Province Chance of Winning

North West is the only team in the 4-Day Franchise Series Division 2 who haven’t registered their first win after playing 3 games. Meanwhile, Western Province till now never lost a game in 3 matches played so far and has 65 points. Therefore, we favour Western Province to continue with their form from the last game and defeat North West easily on 9th February 2023.

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North West vs Western Province Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Western Province won their previous match against the Knights by innings and 155 runs. Meanwhile, North West struggled to win their third game and lost by 239 runs against the Warriors. Western Province would like to be in the top 2 by defeating the North West on 9th February.

If Western Province bats first, they will score around 350-400 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 300-400 in this ground.

Final Prediction of the game – Western Province to win.

North West vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

The surface at North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom is a well-balanced surface which might help spinners in the fourth innings. The average first-inning score here at this venue is 300 runs plus. The team winning the toss will most likely prefer to bat first and create pressure off the scoreboard.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast is expected at Potchefstroom, to be between 24 to 26 during the match day with 69% humidity. The 19 km/hr wind blow can assist the bowlers with the new ball. There are no chances of rain during the match. Hence, the teams do not need to worry about par and DLS score coming into play for the match between North West and Western Province on 9th February 2023.

North West Player List

North West Squad – Benjamin van Niekerk, Martin Dlamini, Muhammed Mayet, Tumi Koto, Yassar Cook, Alexander Kok, Caleb Balich, Jurie Snyman, Rubin Hermann (Wk), Gerald Ngwenyama, Jon Hinrichsen, Kieran Kenny, Lizo Makhosi, Thula Ngcobo, Blake Schraader.

North West Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Yassar Cook © Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Alexander Kok Batter Nhlanhla Dlamini Batter Tumi Koto Batter Blake Schrader All-rounder Muhammed Mayet All-rounder Hinrichsen Bowler Kieran Kenny Bowler Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

North West Team Form

North West will aim to beat Western Province in their 4th match of the series and achieve their first win in the 4-Day Franchise Series. The North West are now in the last position in the points table with 12 points. They have lost 2 back to back games.

Western Province Player List

Western Province Squad: Hanno Kotze, Jhedli Van Briesies, Matthew Christensen, Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Jean du Plessis (Wk), Basheer Walters, Hershell America, Marcello Piedt, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead, Sintu Majeza, Blayde Capell.

Western Province Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Onke Nyaku All Rounder Blayde Capell Batter Mathew Christensen All Rounder Jhedli van Briesies Batter Hanno Kotze Batter Keenan Vieira All Rounder Andre Malan Batter Sean Whitehead Bowler Pheko Moletsane Bowler Marcello Piedt Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western province are in their top form winning back to back matches. Western Province played 3 matches in the series so far and has managed to win two out of them. The Western Province is in the 2nd position on the points table with 2 wins and 1 draw.

North West vs Western Province Betting Odds

The odds in favour of North West winning the match are 2.21 whereas the odds in favour of Western Province are 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

North West Betting Odds - 2.21

Western Province Betting Odds - 1.91

North West vs Western Province Top Team Batters

North West have 2 batsmen to watch in the upcoming game Van den Bergh and Lesego Senokwane. But Lesego Senokwane got hurt in the previous game, there is no confirmed news of his playing. Delano Potgieter can show an all-round performance in the upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Van den Bergh - 4.5

Western Province has many batsmen who can perform well like Tony de Zorzi, Moore, George Linde and Captain Kyle Verreynne.

Tony de Zorzi is the leading run-scorer in this tournament with 467 runs in 3 matches with an average of 233.

Top Batter Bets for Tony de Zorzi- 4.74

North West vs Western Province Top Team Bowlers

North West has Renaldo Meyer Kieran who is their best bowler and player to watch out for in the upcoming contest. Renaldo Meyer took 5 wickets in the first innings in the previous match.

Delano Potgieter has always picked up some wickets for his team in the 4-Day Franchise Series.

Top Bowler Bets for Kieran Kenny - 4.32

Dane Paterson and Beuran Hendricks are the two main bowlers for the Western Province. Both players have 11 wickets so far in this tournament. Dane Paterson has the best bowling average.

Top Bowler Bets for Sean Whitehead - 3.74