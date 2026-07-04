Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Northern Cape and Eastern Storm are all set to go head to head against each other on 9th February 2023 in the small and gorgeous city of Kimberley in the Division 2 group stage match of the ongoing 4-day franchise series 2022-23 in South Africa. Both of these teams will be facing each other for the first time in this series. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST on Thursday at the Diamond Oval Ground in Kimberley.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

This is going to be the fifth match for Northern Cape in this series. In their previous four matches, the Northern Cape franchise has won three and drew the last one that they played on 17th November 2022 against Tuskers. They are currently at the top of the points table with 74 points to their name.

Eastern Storm will be playing their fourth match in the 4-day franchise series against Northern Cape on Thursday. In the previous three matches, they have won two but lost the previous one against the Eastern Cape franchise. They are currently in the second position on the points table with 48 points to their name.

Northern Cape was successful in drawing their previous match against the Tuskers team where Northern Cape got a chance to bat in one inning only.

Eastern Storm lost their previous match against the Eastern Cape franchise very easily. Eastern Cape won it by a total of 141 runs which is very huge in a 4-day test match and was very embarrassing for Eastern Storm.

Facts Diamond Oval ground in Kimberley is a very picturesque ground and hosts international matches regularly. It last hosted an international ODI match between South Africa and England on 1st February 2023. The ground is a high-scoring one and the match between these two table-toppers is going to be the one to watch out for.

Northern Cape has a batting lineup full of stars where all of the batters are in top form. Rivaldo Moonsamy, Hanu Viljoen, and Kelly Smuts are the ones to watch out for in the upcoming match against the Eastern Storm franchise.

Their bowling has also performed collectively in most of the matches and has been in brilliant form. Johan van Dyk, Grant Thomson, and Andrew Rasmene have taken a lot of wickets. Let us see how they fair out in the upcoming match against Eastern Storm.

Eastern Storm has played three matches till now but their batting has disappointed a lot. There is no standout batter in their team. Shane Dadswell is one batter who showed great resolve in the second match and can be looked forward to in the upcoming matches.

Tumelo Simelane has been their best bowler as he has taken 10+ wickets in just 3 matches in the 4-day franchise series till now. Amaan Khan is also one bowler to look out for.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Chance of Winning

If we see the current positions of both these teams, they stand at more or less the equal position. The only difference is that Eastern Storm has played one less match than Northern Cape. It is really difficult to predict who could win this match as both the teams will be playing after a long time in the 4-day franchise series. Seeing the form of players, we would like to rule this match in favour of the Northern Cape franchise with a winning chance of 60/40 or the match could end in a draw.

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Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The Northern Cape is coming into this match after playing a draw against the Tuskers franchise on 17th November 2022. The Eastern Storm franchise on the other hand is coming from a big loss against Eastern Cape by 141 runs but the Northern Cape batters are in much better form than the batters of Eastern Storm.

If the Northern Cape bat first expect the first innings score to be around 280-300 runs whereas if the Eastern Storm bat is in the first innings of the match the score would be around 230-250 runs.

Final Prediction of the game – Northern Cape to win the match or the match could end in a draw.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Diamond Oval, Kimberley is going to be a decent track for batting if not a flat one. It will assist bowlers in the beginning a little bit but once the batters are set they will have only themselves to blame for getting out. Both teams would like to put some big runs on the board after winning the toss after assessing all the conditions.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a nice and pleasant 4-day test match at Kimberley when these two teams play against each other. Rain is not expected to play a spoilsport and is expected to stay away from the ground throughout the match. The pleasant breeze could assist fast bowlers a bit but it would not make much difference to the conditions. Let us see how the contest between these two table-toppers fairs out at the Diamond Oval Stadium in Kimberley.

Northern Cape Player List

Northern Cape Squad – Victor Mahlangu, Ernest Kemm (c), Jason Oakes, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Grant Thomson, Hanu Viljoen (wk), Kelly Smuts, Romano T, Johan van Dyk, Andrew Rasmene, Tshepo Ntuli, Kagiso Mohale, J Landsberg.

Northern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Hanu Viljoen (wk) Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Ernest Kemm (c) All-rounder Victor Mahlangu All-rounder Jason Oakes Batter Grant Thomson All-rounder Romano T Bowler Johan van Dyk Bowler Kelly Smuts Batter Andrew Rasmene Batter Tshepo Ntuli All-rounder

Northern Cape Team Form

The Northern Cape is coming into this match after playing a draw against the Tuskers franchise on 17th November 2022.

Eastern Storm Player List

Eastern Storm Squad – Wesley C (c), Mark Pearse, Nico van Zyl, Aron Visser, Kabelo S, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Mekyle Pillay, Shane Dadswell, Divan Posthumus, Amaan Khan, Tumelo Simelane, Danie Rossouw, Matthew Arnold, S Zwane, N Mashigo, Neo Siyabulela, Juan Lubbe.

Eastern Storm Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mangaliso Mosehle (wk) Batter Mark Pearse All-rounder Wesley C (c) Batter Nico van Zyl Batter Aron Visser Bowler Kabelo S Batter Mekyle Pillay Batter Shane Dadswell All-rounder Divan Posthumus All-rounder Amaan Khan Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

The Eastern Storm franchise, on the other hand, is coming from a big loss against Eastern Cape by 141 runs in the last match that they played in the 4-day franchise series which was played on 17th November 2022.

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Northern Cape franchise winning the match are 2.11 whereas the odds in favour of the Eastern Storm franchise winning the match are 1.88. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Northern Cape Betting Odds – 2.11

Eastern Storm Betting Odds – 1.88

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Top Team Batters

Rivaldo Moonsamy is the batter who has scored two centuries till now for them in this 4-day franchise series and will be the best bet in the upcoming match against the Eastern Storm franchise.

Top Batter Bets for Rivaldo Moonsamy – 4.25

Shane Dadswell is one batter who showed great resolve in the second match and can be looked forward to in the upcoming match against the Northern Cape franchise. A lot of Eastern Storm’s batting hopes will be dependent on him in this 4-day franchise series.

Top Batter Bets for Shane Dadswell – 4.55

Northern Cape vs Eastern Storm Top Team Bowlers

Andrew Rasmene has been the best bowler for Northern Cape till now as he has taken more than 10 wickets in just four matches in the 4-day franchise series. He is a go-to bowler for his captain and is a wicket-taker.

Top Bowler Bets for Andrew Rasmene – 5.3

Tumelo Simelane has been their best bowler as he has taken 10+ wickets in just 3 matches in the 4-day franchise series till now. He will be the one fired up and raring to go against the top team in this 4-day franchise series.

Top Bowler Bets for Tumelo Simelane – 6.5