Titans vs Rocks 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Titans and Rocks are all set to go face to face against each other on 9th February 2023 at SuperSport Park, Centurion in the Division 1 group stage match of the current 4-day franchise series 2022-23 in South Africa. Both of these teams will be clashing against each other for the first time in this tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST on Thursday at the SuperSports Park in Centurion.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

This is going to be the fourth match for the Titans in this series. In their previous three matches, they haven’t lost a single game and drew the first match that they played on 10th November 2022 against Western Province. They are currently in the 3rd position on the points table with 63 points to their name.

Rocks will also be playing their 4th match in the 4-day franchise series against Titans on Thursday. In the previous three matches, they lost two and drew their previous match against the Dolphins. They are quite late for registering their first win in the series and they are currently in the fifth position on the points table having 20 points from 3 games.

Titans were successful in winning their previous match against the Lions team and won the game by 10 wickets.

The Rocks drew their previous match against the Dolphins franchise. Rocks will be aiming to account for their first win in the series against Titans.

Facts SuperSport Park in Centurion is a high-scoring ground that is hosting some SA20 2023 matches. It will just serve batters as a scoring ground as we have seen in the previous 4-Day Franchise Series matches. The match between Rocks and Titans here is going to be a spellbinding game by all means.

Titans’ Wicket Keeper, Heinrich Klaasen, has led the team from the front and has been their highest run-scoring batter in the series till now. He scored 292 runs in the match against the Knights on 17th November and is doing wonders in the SA20 2023 too. He is in amazingly good form in the 4-day franchise series.

Simon Harmer has been the best bowler for Titans and the tournament till now as he has taken more than 20 wickets in just three matches in the 4-day franchise series. He is the go-to bowler for the Titans.

Rocks has played three matches till now but their batting has disappointed us a lot as they have crossed the 300-run mark just once in 5 innings. There is not a single consistent player in their team. Janneman Malan is one batsman who showed his batting skills in the second match and can be looked forward to in the match against the Titans.

Hardus Viljoen has been their best bowler as he has taken 8+ wickets in 3 innings in the 4-day franchise series till now.

Titans vs Rocks Chance of Winning

If we see the current ranks of both these teams, Titans clearly betters Rocks in every department of cricket. The only aim for the Titans would be to dominate the Rocks on 9th February 2023. It is really simple to predict who will win this match as both the teams have played 3 matches before and have displayed their form in front of us. Seeing the form of the Titans’ players, we would like to rule this match in favour of the Titans with a winning chance of 80/20.

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Titans vs Rocks Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Titans are coming into this match after winning against the Lions franchise on 24th November 2022. The Rocks franchise on the other hand is coming from their first draw game against the Dolphins. However, the Titans batsmen are in much better form and shape than the batters of Rocks.

If the Titans bat first expects the first innings score to be around 300-310 runs whereas if the Rock's bat is in the first innings of the match the score would be around 280-290 runs.

Final Prediction of the match – Titans to win the upcoming game.

Titans vs Rocks Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at SuperSport Park, Centurion is going to be a benefitting track for batting. It will support the bowlers, in the beginning, a bit but once the batsmen are set they will only get out due to their own mistakes. Both teams would like to put some monstrous runs on the scoreboard after winning the toss after analysing all the conditions.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a cloudy and cold 4-day test match at Centurion when these two teams play against each other. Rain is expected to interrupt the game as the chances of precipitation are more than 75% throughout the match days. The wind is expected to blow and assist the fast pacers a lot more than expected. Let us see if we can get a full cliffhanging game between the Titans and the Rocks.

Titans Player List

Titans Squad – Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Gihahn Cloete, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Ayabulela Gqamane, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Donavon Ferreira, Neil Brand, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Aaron Phangiso, Bonga Chepkonga, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Samuel Ruwisi, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch

Titans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Dean Elgar Batter Jiveshan Pillay Batter Neil Brand All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya © Bowler Heinrich Klaasen (WK) Batter Lizaad Williams Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Theunis de Bruyn Batter Lungi Ngidi Bowler Dayyan Galiem All-rounder

Titans Team Form

Titans are coming into this match after winning against the Lions franchise on 24th November 2022. Titans were successful in defeating their previous opponent the Lions team after they chased a low score in the second innings.

Rocks Player List

Rocks Squad – Cebo Tshiki, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Michael Copeland, Pieter Malan (c), Ruan Terblanche, Stiaan van Zyl, Valentine Kitime, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Achille Cloete

Rocks Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Stiaan van Zyl Batter Ferisco Adams(C) All-rounder Shaun von Berg All-rounder Ruan Terblanche Batter Janneman Malan Batter Clyde Fortuin Batter Hardus Viljoen Bowler Imran Maneck All-rounder Barmanye Xenxe All-rounder Khweze Gumede Bowler Hlomla Hanade Wicket Keeper

Rocks Team Form

The Rocks franchise is coming from a draw game in the last match that they played in the 4-day franchise series which was played on 24th November 2022.

Titans vs Rocks Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Titans winning the match are 1.71 whereas the odds in favour of the Rocks winning the match are 2.85. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Titans Betting Odds – 1.71

Rocks Betting Odds – 2.85

Titans vs Rocks Top Team Batters

Titans’ wicketkeeper, Heinrich Klaasen, has led the batting line-up in the tournament till now by being their best batsman. He has scored 361 in the three matches played till now.

Top Batter Bets for Heinrich Klaasen – 4.72

Rocks have played 3 matches and not a single batsman from their panel is in the highest run-scorers list. Janneman Malan can be leading the batting attack and put some runs on the scoreboard against the Titans.

Top Batter Bets for Janneman Malan – 4.55

Titans vs Rocks Top Team Bowlers

Simon Harmer has been the best bowler for Titans till now as he has taken more than 20 wickets in just three matches in the 4-day franchise series.

Top Bowler Bets for Simon Harmer – 5.75