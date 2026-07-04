Tuskers vs Eastern Cape 4-Day Franchise Series Match Prediction

Tuskers and Eastern Cape are all set to go head to head against each other on 9th February 2023 in the beautiful city of Pietermaritzburg in the Division 2 group stage match of the ongoing 4-day franchise series 2022-23 in South Africa. Both of these teams will be facing each other for the first time in this series. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST on Thursday at the City Oval Ground in Pietermaritzburg.

Bet on 4-Day Franchise Series

This is going to be the fourth match for Tuskers in this series. In their previous three matches, they have won one, lost one, and drawn the last one that they played on 17th November 2022 against Northern Cape. They are currently in the third position on the points table with 32 points to their name.

Eastern Cape will be playing their third match in the 4-day franchise series against Tuskers on Thursday. In the previous two matches, they lost one and won the previous one against Eastern Storm. It is still very early for them in the tournament but they are currently in the fifth position on the points table having 22 points from 2 games.

Tuskers were successful in drawing their previous match against the Northern Cape team after they scored a comparatively less score in the first innings.

Eastern Cape won their previous match against the Eastern Storm franchise very convincingly. Eastern Cape won it by a total of 141 runs which is very huge in a 4-day test match.

Facts City Oval ground in Pietermaritzburg is a high-scoring ground that has not hosted an international match since 2003. It just serves as a home ground for KwaZulu-Natal Inland Men’s and Women’s cricket teams. The match between Eastern Cape and Tuskers here is going to be a thriller by all means.

Tuskers’ captain, Michael Erlank, has led the team from the front and has been their best batter in the tournament till now. He has scored two centuries in the three matches played till now. He is in seriously good form in the 4-day franchise series.

Stefan Tait has been the best bowler for Tuskers till now as he has taken more than 15 wickets in just three matches in the 4-day franchise series. He is a go-to bowler for his captain and is a wicket-taker.

Eastern Cape has only played two matches till now but their batting has disappointed a lot. There is no standout batter in their team. Nonelela Yikha is one batter who showed great resolve in the second match and can be looked forward to in the upcoming matches.

Thomas Kaber has been their best bowler as he has taken 10+ wickets in just 3 innings in the 4-day franchise series till now.

Tuskers vs Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

If we see the current positions of both these teams, they stand at more or less the equal position. The only difference is that Eastern Cape has played one less match than Tuskers. It is really difficult to predict who could win this match as both the teams will be playing after a long time in the 4-day franchise series. Seeing the form of players, we would like to rule this match in favour of Tuskers with a winning chance of 60/40 or the match could end in a draw.

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Tuskers vs Eastern Cape Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Tuskers are coming into this match after playing a draw against the Northern Cape franchise on 17th November 2022. The Eastern Cape franchise on the other hand is coming from a big win against Eastern Storm by 141 runs but the Tuskers batters are in much better form than the batters of Eastern Cape.

If the Tuskers bat first expects the first innings score to be around 280-300 runs whereas if the Eastern Cape bat in the first innings of the match the score would be around 230-250 runs.

Final Prediction of the game – Tuskers to win the match or the match could end in a draw.

Tuskers vs Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg is going to be a decent track for batting if not a flat one. It will assist bowlers in the beginning a little bit but once the batters are set they will have only themselves to blame for getting out. Both teams would like to put some big runs on the board after winning the toss after assessing all the conditions.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a chilly and cold 4-day test match at Pietermaritzburg when these two teams play against each other. Rain is expected to play a spoilsport as the chances of precipitation are more than 70% throughout the match. The wind is expected to assist the fast bowlers a lot more than expected. Let us see if we can get a full nail-biting contest between both of these teams without any rain or any other interruptions.

Tuskers Player List

Tuskers Squad – Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), T Kumalo, Michael Erlank (c), Tian K, Andile Mokgakane, Gareth Dukes, Keith Dudgeon, N Mfoza, Alindile M, Stefan Tait, Malcolm Nofal, Michael Sclanders, K Mannikam, Luke Schlemmer, Tshepang Dithole.

Tuskers Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Dilivio Ridgaard (wk) Batter T Kumalo Batter Michael Erlank (c) All-rounder Tian K Bowler Andile Mokgakane Batter Gareth Dukes Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler N Mfoza Bowler Alindile M Batter Stefan Tait Bowler Malcolm Nofal All-rounder

Tuskers Team Form

Tuskers are coming into this match after playing a draw against the Northern Cape franchise on 17th November 2022. Tuskers were successful in drawing their previous match against the Northern Cape team after they scored a comparatively less score in the first innings.

Eastern Cape Player List

Eastern Cape Squad – Jason Niemand, Jerome Bossr, Joshua van Heerden, Nonelela Yikha, Jerry Nqolo, Thomas Kaber (c), M Malika (wk), Joshua Dodd, Jade de Klerk, P Fojela, Sinovuyo N, Marco Marais, Mathew Fourie, Bradley Williams, Clayton Bosch, Avumile Mnci.

Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE M Malika (wk) Batter Jason Niemand All-rounder Thomas Kaber (c) All-rounder Jerome Bossr Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Nonelela Yikha Batter Jerry Nqolo Bowler Joshua Dodd All-rounder Jade de Klerk All-rounder P Fojela Bowler Sinovuyo N Bowler

Eastern Cape Team Form

The Eastern Cape franchise is coming from a big win against Eastern Storm by 141 runs in the last match that they played in the 4-day franchise series which was played on 17th November 2022.

Tuskers vs Eastern Cape Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the Tuskers winning the match are 2.21 whereas the odds in favour of the Eastern Cape winning the match are 1.80. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and many other factors.

Tuskers Betting Odds – 2.21

Eastern Cape Betting Odds – 1.80

Tuskers vs Eastern Cape Top Team Batters

Tuskers’ captain, Michael Erlank, has led the team from the front and has been their best batter in the tournament till now. He has scored two centuries in the three matches played till now. He is in seriously good form in the 4-day franchise series.

Top Batter Bets for Michael Erlank – 4.5

Eastern Cape has only played two matches till now but their batting has disappointed a lot. There is no standout batter in their team. Nonelela Yikha is one batter who showed great resolve in the second match and can be looked forward to in the upcoming matches.

Top Batter Bets for Nonelela Yikha – 4.65

Tuskers vs Eastern Cape Top Team Bowlers

Stefan Tait has been the best bowler for Tuskers till now as he has taken more than 15 wickets in just three matches in the 4-day franchise series. He is a go-to bowler for his captain and is a wicket-taker.

Top Bowler Bets for Stefan Tait – 5.65

Thomas Kaber has been their best bowler as he has taken 10+ wickets in just 3 innings in the 4-day franchise series till now. Tuskers batters will have to be watchful while batting against him because he has that wicket-taking knack and can dismantle any batting lineup on his day.

Top Bowler Bets for Thomas Kaber – 4.74