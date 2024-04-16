Bahrain vs Cambodia Match Prediction BAH 80 % Chance of Winning CAM 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bahrain will take on Cambodia match no. 16 of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 on April 16th. The two teams will lock horns at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket Ministry Turf 1 on Tuesday evening, with the match scheduled to start at 4:00 PM IST.

Bahrain vs Cambodia Chance Winning

Bahrain and Cambodia are set to go head to head in this Group B fixture of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 on Tuesday. Both these teams have lost two out of two games, with Cambodia losing their games by much bigger margins.

Bahrain lost their second game of the tournament against the UAE by 37 runs. They won the toss and elected to bowl first but it backfired big time as the UAE tore their bowling unit apart. Abdul Majid was the most economical bowler, snaring 1 for 30 in four overs. Imran Anwar picked three wickets but was expensive much like the others as they conceded 236.

Chasing the target, Bahrain had a pretty good start with their top order firing. Imran Anwar then blasted 60 off just 22 deliveries to put the team in a good position. They were 131/2 at the end of 11 overs but then suffered a collapse, losing 5 for 29. In the end they could only reach 199.

Cambodia were hammered in their second game against Oman by 63 runs in a rain-affected contest. Following some rain delay, the match was reduced to 11 overs per side. Utkarsh Jain was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 26 in three overs but the rest of the bowling attack was hammered, conceding 154 in 11 overs.

Chasing the target, Cambodia had a massive collapse as they lost 7 wickets for just 50 runs. Captain Luqman Butt was the lone fighter for the team, smashing an unbeaten 41 off 21 but no support meant they could only get 91 at the end.

Talking about this clash, Bahrain will be favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams. Check out their chances of winning this game.

Bahrain’s chance of winning: 80%

Cambodia's chance of winning: 20%

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Bahrain vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Haider Butt has scored 37* and 47 in two of the last three innings. He is one of Bahrain’s better players, having scored over 800 runs at an average of 24. You can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Cambodia’s Ram Sharan has been in decent touch, scoring 28 or more in three of the last six innings. The 21-yr old has 372 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 21. Take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bahrain Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Cambodia Opening Partnership Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Bahrain 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Bahrain vs Cambodia Toss Prediction

There is a big preference for batting first in T20 cricket at this level. The matches aren't played at night, which takes away the dew factor and teams like having runs on the board instead of dealing with the scoreboard pressure. In this ongoing tournament, the team winning the toss opted to bat first in five of the first eight games. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests there could be some showers in Al Amerat, Oman on Tuesday afternoon. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in the afternoon and around 46% in the evening, which means the match could be affected by rain to some extent. There could be windy weather with wind gusts travelling at 42 kmph while the temperature hovers between 25 to 30 degree Celsius.

Bahrain Players List

Haider Butt (captain), Sohail Ahmed, Junaid Niazi, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Imran Ali, Umer Toor (wicketkeeper), Ubaid Minhas, Imran Anwar, Sarfaraz Ali, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Majid Malik, Muhammad Rizwan Butt

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Umer Toor Batter Imran Ali Wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ali All-rounder Imran Anwar All-rounder Haider Butt (c) All-rounder Ahmer Bin Nasir Batter Sathaiya Veerapathiran All-rounder Junaid Aziz All-rounder Rizwan Butt Bowler Ali Dawood Bowler Abdul Majid Bowler

Bahrain Recent Form

Bahrain have won three of their last five games. Last month, they won the Malaysia Open T20 Championship after beating Malaysia in the final. However, they have lost both the games in this tournament to Oman and the UAE.

Cambodia Player List

Luqman Butt (captain), Anish Rambabu, Etienne Beukes, Lakshit Gupta, Phon Bunthean, Salvin Stanly, Te Senglong, Uday Sing Hathinjar (wicketkeeper), Ram Raushan Sharan, Sharwan Godara, Kottagodage Don, Vimukthi Viraj, Pel Vannak, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Utkarsh Jain

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Uday Hathinjar Wicket-keeper Vimukthi Viraj All-rounder Ram Sharan All-rounder Luqman Butt (c) All-rounder Etienne Beukes Batter Sharwan Godara All-rounder Asanka Gunarathne All-rounder Phon Bunthean Batter Salvin Stanly Bowler Anish Prasad Bowler Gulam Murtaza Bowler

Cambodia Recent Form

Cambodia have won two of the last five games, losing three on the trot. They lost the first game of this tournament versus Kuwait by eight wickets, where they 141 and lost with 52 balls to spare. In the second game against Oman, they lost by 63 runs while chasing 156 in an 11-over game.

Bahrain vs Cambodia Head-to-Head Record

Bahrain and Cambodia have not faced each other in T20 internationals yet.

Bahrain vs Cambodia Betting Odds

Bahrain to hit most sixes @ XX (Parimatch)

Bahrain have the stronger batting line-up between these two teams. They have scored 174 and 199 in the first two games of this competition, hitting 21 sixes in two games. You can back Bahrain to hit most sixes in the game.

Bahrain vs Cambodia T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, null Bahrain Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.19 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Cambodia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.405 Bet Now!

Bahrain vs Cambodia Top Batters

Imran Ali to be the top batter for Bahrain





The Bahrain wicket-keeper batter has been in very good form with the bat. He has scored 192 runs in the last five innings with two half centuries. Imran Ali struck 50 off 34 in the first game versus Oman and followed it up with 35 against the UAE. You can back him to be the top Bahrain better here.

Luqman Butt to be the top batter for Cambodia

Luqman Butt is the best batter in the Cambodian side. He has scored 600 runs in the shorter format at an average of 39 while striking at 141. He has smashed two 40s and an 80* in the last five games. Bet on Luqman to be the top Cambodia batter.

Bahrain vs Cambodia Top Bowlers

Abdul Majid to be the top bowler for Bahrain

Abdul Majid was the best bowler for Bahrain in the second game, picking 1 for 30 in four overs when the opponents scored 236. The left arm orthodox spinner has taken six wickets in the last four games, including 3 for 21. Back him to be the top bowler for Bahrain.

Utkarsh Jain to be the top bowler for Cambodia

The 22-year old Utkarsh Jain has done well in T20 cricket in his short career. He has played 11 games, picking 17 wickets at an economy of 6.45. He has snared two wickets in each of the last three games. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Cambodia.