BAH (Bahrain) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction UAE 71 % Chance of Winning BAH 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.199 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will collide in the 6th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground United Arab Emirates Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 13. The match will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Bahrain competed in the Malaysia Open T20 Championship 2024 and managed to win the finals to lift the trophy after beating Malaysia in the finals. Bahrain are placed at the 27th place in the ICC T20I Men’s ranking. Bahrain entered this competition on a positive note and fought pretty hard in their first game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2024. It was a close defeat against Oman. They will look to do better in their next outing against UAE. They are currently placed at the 5th place of the Group B standings.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates enters the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup following a recent setback, having lost a series 2-1 against Scotland. However, UAE remains a powerhouse in the tournament, as they won their first game of the competition against Kuwait. They are at the top of the Group B standings with 2 points.

Bahrain’s chance of winning: 29%

United Arab Emirates’s chance of winning: 71%

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Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

United Arab Emirates to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The United Arab Emirates have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Their opening order revolved around Muhammad Waseem and Tanish Suri in the last series against Scotland. They secured 80, 3 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in those three games. UAE has struggled with their opening order in recent times. In the first game of the competition, Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu went in to open for the team but Waseem was knocked out on the 1st ball of the game. In the last two contests between the sides in 2023, UAE could only post the scores of 3 & 15 runs before their 1st dismissal. That said, UAE will most likely lose their first wicket before 20 runs in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds UAE’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bahrain’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: United Arab Emirates 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Toss Prediction

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) will be the venue for this match. The average 1st innings score here is 137 runs and the highest total chased at this venue is 189 runs. The team batting first should look to score a big total to have a solid chance of winning the match. There is enough help on offer for batters and even a 185-190 runs total can be chased down. Teams bowling first have won 12 of the 22 T20Is played at this venue. There doesn’t seem to be a clear advantage to either batting first or second here. However, both teams have a strong bowling attack and they could gain the upper hand bowling first.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day on April 12, 2024. Temperature will hover around 32 °C and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (C) Batter Tanish Suri Wicket-keeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Vishnu Sukumaran Batter Asif Khan Batter Ali Naseer Bowler Basil Hameed All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Akif Raja Bowler Muhammad Farooq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE played brilliantly in the last game. Although they were a bit expensive with the ball, thei batters compensated well and chased down the target of 179 runs with 15 balls to spare.

Bahrain Player List

Haider Ali Butt, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Imran Ali Butt, Umer Toor, Ubaid Murtaza Minhas, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Majid Malik, Muhammad Rizwan Butt, Imran Javed Anwer, Junaid Niazi, Sarfaraz Thulla and Sathaiyah Veerapathiran

Predicted playing XI

Umer Toor Batter Imran Ali Wicket Keeper Sohail Ahmed Batter Ahmer Bin Nasir Batter Imran Anwar All-rounder Abdul Majid Bowler Haider Ali Butt (c) Batter Ali Dawood Bowler S Veerapathiran Bowler Muhammad Rizwan Butt Bowler Sarfaraz Ali All-rounder

Bahrain Team Form

Bahrain could make an impact with their bowling order and conceded 177 runs in the last game. However, their batters did well but not enough. They scored 174 runs in 20 overs, losing the game by 3 runs.

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times in the format where Bahrain leads the tally with two wins while UAE could only win once.

United Arab Emirates won- 1

Bahrain won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

The United Arab Emirates clashed against Kuwait in the first game of the competition. They conceded 178 runs while picking 8 wickets. Ali Naseer and Basil Hameed were the best bowlers from UAE who managed to take 3 wickets each. Chasing the target, Alishan Sharafu (90*) & Asif Khan (74*) batted incredibly to chase down the score and win the game by 7 wickets. The batting order looks extremely strong and will be looking for a second win in the upcoming contest.

Bahrain contested against Oman in their first fixture. Oman scored 177/3 in 20 overs. Bahrain bowlers did not get much success in the game. While chasing the target, the openers went out pretty cheaply but Imran Ali smashed 50 whereas Haider Butt knocked 47 runs in the game. But it was not enough as the team were restricted at 174 after 20 overs, losing the game by 3 runs.

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground United Arab Emirates Cricket, null United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Bahrain Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.39 Bet Now!

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Imran Ali to be the top batter for Bahrain

Imran Ali will go in as the best batter from Bahrain. Averaging at 24.78, Ali smashed 50 runs off 34 balls in the first game of the competition. He will come in strong in the next game as well.

Alishan Sharafu to be the top batter for United Arab Emirates

Alishan Sharafu averages at 24.20 in his T20I career. He’s a young batter but very skilled with the bat. Sharafu knocked 90 runs off 48 balls in the last game and became the player of the match.

Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Rizwan Butt to be the top bowler for Bahrain

In the recently concluded Malaysia Open T20 Championship, medium pacer Rizwan Butt was the standout bowler on display for Bahrain and claimed 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.30. He began this campaign with a wicket in the first game.

Basil Hameed to be the top bowler for United Arab Emirates

Basil Hameed is set to trouble the batters in the next game as well. He took 3 wickets for 32 runs in the first game and was extraordinary with the ball in the game.