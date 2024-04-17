CAM (Cambodia) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction
UAE
99%
Chance of Winning
CAM
1%
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground United Arab Emirates Cricket
Facts:
- Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates have never clashed in the format before.
- United Arab Emirates are placed at the 3rd place whereas Cambodia is placed at the bottom of the Group B table.
Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning
Cambodia is going through a rough patch. It is a new cricketing nation and faced a lot of problems in the competition so far. The team has lost three games in a row and lie at the bottom of the Group B table. The team is yet to win their first set of points and possess a net run rate of -4.669. Cambodia will be the underdogs going into the next fixture.
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates began their campaign on a terrific note. They won the first two games but suffered a bit of a hiccup as they lost their last game against Oman. With two wins and a loss, UAE occupies the 3rd place in the Group B points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.660. UAE will be looking to get back to winning ways with their next fixture. .
- Cambodia’s chance of winning: 1%
- United Arab Emirates’s chance of winning: 99%
Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips
United Arab Emirates to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
The United Arab Emirates have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Their opening order revolved around Muhammad Waseem and Tanish Suri in the last series against Scotland. They secured 80, 3 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in those three games. UAE has struggled with their opening order in recent times, but has a good chance to redeem themselves with the next game against Cambodia. They posted the scores of 0, 142 & 0 in three games before 1st dismissal. That said , UAE should score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
UAE’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs
Cambodia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: United Arab Emirates
Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Toss Prediction
Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat is going to host the 16th match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 between Bahrain and Cambodia. Both the teams have lost their previous matches played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). With rain predicted for Tuesday, both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposing team to the lowest possible total.
Weather Report
There will be scattered thunderstorms in Al Amerat on the match day with a high of 29 degrees Celsius.
United Arab Emirates Player List
Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem (C)
|
Batter
|
Tanish Suri
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Sukumaran
|
Batter
|
Asif Khan
|
Batter
|
Ali Naseer
|
Bowler
|
Basil Hameed
|
All-rounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Akif Raja
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Farooq
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Siddique
|
Bowler
United Arab Emirates Team Form
UAE lost their first game of the competition. They went against Oman in the last game and were restricted to a low total in the game. They will be expected to strike back with a win in the next game.
Cambodia Player List
Uday Singh Hathinjar, Lakshit Gupta, Etienne Beukes, Anish Rambabu, Ram Raushan Sharan, Te Senglong, Salvin Stanley, Luqman Butt, Pel Vannak, Sharwan Godara, Vimukthi Viraj Raddella, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Utkarsh jain, Asanka Kottagodage Don, Phon Bunthean
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luqman Butt (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Anish Rambabu
|
Batter
|
Etienne Beukes
|
Batter
|
Lakshit Gupta
|
Batter
|
Vimukthi Viraj
|
Batter
|
Ram Raushan Sharan
|
All-rounder
|
Sharwan Godara
|
Bowler
|
Gulam Murtaza
|
Bowler
|
Chanthoeun Rathanak
|
Bowler
|
Pel Vannak
|
Bowler
|
Uday Singh Hathinjar
|
Wicket-keeper
Cambodia Team Form
Cambodia have lost consecutively in the competition. They bundled out at 83 runs in the last game and gave away easy points to Bahrain in the game. They need serious reforms in their batting order.
Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head Record
The sides have not clashed even once in the format.
United Arab Emirates won- 0
Cambodia won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds
Cambodia clashed against Bahrain in the last game. Cambodia bundled out for 83 runs in the game. It was a very low score for any team in the competition. Luqman Butt was the top scorer with 21 runs in his bag while others went out cheaply in the game. While chasing, Bahrain scored 87/3, to win the game by 7 wickets. Utkarsh Jain picked 3 wickets in the game. Cambodia will be expecting a better performance in the next game.
The United Arab Emirates played against Oman in the last game. It was the clash of the top two teams in the group table. The game was reduced to 15 overs. UAE batted first and secured 142 runs for 5 wickets in the game. Asif Khan smashed 66 runs whereas Muhammad Waseem knocked 45 runs in the game. Oman surpassed the target comfortably and won the game by 9 wickets. UAE needs a better bowling unit. They failed to make an impact in the last game. The next game will land in their favour, considering the forms of both the teams.
Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground United Arab Emirates Cricket, null
Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters
Luqman Butt to be the top batter for Cambodia
The captain of the team, Luqman Butt will go in as the best batting prospect in the next game. He has an average of 36.50 in the T20Is. He scored 21 runs in his last game and is the team top scorer with 83 runs, averaging at 43.00.
Alishan Sharafu to be the top batter for United Arab Emirates
Alishan Sharafu averages 84.00 in the current competition. He is a terrific batter and played many knocking hits in the tournament. He will be the top batting pick from UAE in the next game.
Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers
Utkarsh Jain to be the top bowler for Cambodia
Cambodia did not have much luck in the bowling order. However, Utkarsh Jain is the top bowler of the team with 4 wickets in 3 games. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and possesses an economy rate of 4.85 in the tournament.
Aayan Afzal Khan to be the top bowler for United Arab Emirates
Aayan Afzal Khan is the top bowler from UAE. He has picked 4 wickets in 3 games. He did not get any success in the last game but will be returning in form from the next fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
United Arab Emirates
Cambodia to win @ 10.27 (Parimatch)
United Arab Emirates to win @ 1.01 (Parimatch)
Parimatch