CAM (Cambodia) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction UAE 99 % Chance of Winning CAM 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR United Arab Emirates and Cambodia will collide in the 19th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground United Arab Emirates Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 17. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Cambodia is going through a rough patch. It is a new cricketing nation and faced a lot of problems in the competition so far. The team has lost three games in a row and lie at the bottom of the Group B table. The team is yet to win their first set of points and possess a net run rate of -4.669. Cambodia will be the underdogs going into the next fixture.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates began their campaign on a terrific note. They won the first two games but suffered a bit of a hiccup as they lost their last game against Oman. With two wins and a loss, UAE occupies the 3rd place in the Group B points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.660. UAE will be looking to get back to winning ways with their next fixture. .

Cambodia’s chance of winning: 1%

United Arab Emirates’s chance of winning: 99%

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Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

United Arab Emirates to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

The United Arab Emirates have presented a strong batting front in the past few games. Their opening order revolved around Muhammad Waseem and Tanish Suri in the last series against Scotland. They secured 80, 3 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in those three games. UAE has struggled with their opening order in recent times, but has a good chance to redeem themselves with the next game against Cambodia. They posted the scores of 0, 142 & 0 in three games before 1st dismissal. That said , UAE should score high before their 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds UAE’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Cambodia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 13.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: United Arab Emirates 1.44 Bet on Parimatch

Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Toss Prediction

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat is going to host the 16th match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 between Bahrain and Cambodia. Both the teams have lost their previous matches played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). With rain predicted for Tuesday, both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposing team to the lowest possible total.

Weather Report

There will be scattered thunderstorms in Al Amerat on the match day with a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

United Arab Emirates Player List

Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem (C) Batter Tanish Suri Wicket-keeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Vishnu Sukumaran Batter Asif Khan Batter Ali Naseer Bowler Basil Hameed All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All-rounder Akif Raja Bowler Muhammad Farooq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE lost their first game of the competition. They went against Oman in the last game and were restricted to a low total in the game. They will be expected to strike back with a win in the next game.

Cambodia Player List

Uday Singh Hathinjar, Lakshit Gupta, Etienne Beukes, Anish Rambabu, Ram Raushan Sharan, Te Senglong, Salvin Stanley, Luqman Butt, Pel Vannak, Sharwan Godara, Vimukthi Viraj Raddella, Gulam Murtaza Chughtai, Chanthoeun Rathanak, Utkarsh jain, Asanka Kottagodage Don, Phon Bunthean

Predicted Playing XI

Luqman Butt (c) All-rounder Anish Rambabu Batter Etienne Beukes Batter Lakshit Gupta Batter Vimukthi Viraj Batter Ram Raushan Sharan All-rounder Sharwan Godara Bowler Gulam Murtaza Bowler Chanthoeun Rathanak Bowler Pel Vannak Bowler Uday Singh Hathinjar Wicket-keeper

Cambodia Team Form

Cambodia have lost consecutively in the competition. They bundled out at 83 runs in the last game and gave away easy points to Bahrain in the game. They need serious reforms in their batting order.

Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed even once in the format.

United Arab Emirates won- 0

Cambodia won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

Cambodia clashed against Bahrain in the last game. Cambodia bundled out for 83 runs in the game. It was a very low score for any team in the competition. Luqman Butt was the top scorer with 21 runs in his bag while others went out cheaply in the game. While chasing, Bahrain scored 87/3, to win the game by 7 wickets. Utkarsh Jain picked 3 wickets in the game. Cambodia will be expecting a better performance in the next game.

The United Arab Emirates played against Oman in the last game. It was the clash of the top two teams in the group table. The game was reduced to 15 overs. UAE batted first and secured 142 runs for 5 wickets in the game. Asif Khan smashed 66 runs whereas Muhammad Waseem knocked 45 runs in the game. Oman surpassed the target comfortably and won the game by 9 wickets. UAE needs a better bowling unit. They failed to make an impact in the last game. The next game will land in their favour, considering the forms of both the teams.

Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates T20i Al Amerat Cricket Ground United Arab Emirates Cricket, null United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Cambodia Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 10.277 Bet Now!

Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Luqman Butt to be the top batter for Cambodia

The captain of the team, Luqman Butt will go in as the best batting prospect in the next game. He has an average of 36.50 in the T20Is. He scored 21 runs in his last game and is the team top scorer with 83 runs, averaging at 43.00.

Alishan Sharafu to be the top batter for United Arab Emirates

Alishan Sharafu averages 84.00 in the current competition. He is a terrific batter and played many knocking hits in the tournament. He will be the top batting pick from UAE in the next game.

Cambodia vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Utkarsh Jain to be the top bowler for Cambodia

Cambodia did not have much luck in the bowling order. However, Utkarsh Jain is the top bowler of the team with 4 wickets in 3 games. He picked 2 wickets in the last game and possesses an economy rate of 4.85 in the tournament.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be the top bowler for United Arab Emirates

Aayan Afzal Khan is the top bowler from UAE. He has picked 4 wickets in 3 games. He did not get any success in the last game but will be returning in form from the next fixture.