Hong Kong vs Kuwait Match Prediction HKG 77 % Chance of Winning KUW 23 % Bet Now! The 20th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will witness Hong Kong locking horns with Kuwait on Thursday (April 27). The encounter is expected to kick off at 8:45 AM IST at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu. The winners of this game will advance to the semifinal.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Chance of Winning

Hong Kong and Kuwait both have two wins in three appearances. But, the Hong Kong team have a better net run rate and experience leading up to this game. More importantly, the last two official encounters between both teams witnessed Hong Kong winning the game easily.

Hong Kong chance of winning - 77%

Kuwait chance of winning - 23%

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Hong Kong vs Kuwait Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Hong Kong will lock horns against Kuwait in a much-awaited clash in the ACC Premier League 2023. Both teams have two wins in three league stage appearances, with Hong Kong having a better net run-rate. Their last match was washed out, against Bahrain.

In their first game, Hong Kong faced Singapore and restricted them to 174. Ehsan Khan picked a four-fer, while Yasim Murtaza bagged three wickets. Babar Hayat slammed 108* to lead the team to an easy victory.

In the second game, they faced a strong UAE outfit. They posted 263 on the board, with Anshuman Rath scoring 106. Ehsan Khan picked two wickets to help Hong Kong win by 67 runs.

Kuwait faced UAE in their first league game and conceded 371. In the bowling unit, Shahrukh Quddus and Parvinder Kumar bagged two scalps each. Sayed Monib was the pick of the batters for the team with a knock of 68, while Parvinder contributed 53. However, Kuwait lost the game by a huge margin of 143 runs.

The second game witnessed them facing Bahrain. Monib impressed by returning with four scalps for Kuwait as Bahrain could only manage 255. On the batting front, Adnan Idrees and Meet Bhavsar laid the platform with fifties. In the middle order, Yasin Patel shone bright with 63* to help the team to their first win of the event.

In the third game, Kuwait were up against Singapore, who only managed to put up 113 on the board. The bowlers shone with Mohammad Aslam picking a five-for and Shiraz Khan scalping three wickets. In reply, Adnan Idrees (38) and Meet Bhavsar (27*) helped the team stake a claim for the semi-final spot with their second victory.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Match Toss Prediction

The surface has supported the batters thus far, and chasing has been the preferred option in the last five games by the skippers winning the toss. Expect the teams to win the toss and chase again.

Weather Report

According to the latest forecast, there is a 10% chance of rain in Kathmandu. Temperatures will be in the range of 22 to 27 degree Celsius but the humidity nearing 50% will trouble players during the day game.

Hong Kong Player List

Hong Kong squad:Nizakat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara, Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Haroon Arshad, Kinchit Shah, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (c) Batsman Anshuman Rath Batsman Babar Hayat Batsman Kinchit Shah Batsman Aizaz Khan All-rounder Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Zeeshan Ali (Wk) Wicketkeeper Haroon Arshad All-Rounder Ehsan Khan Bowler Ayush Shukla Bowler Mohammad Ghazanfar Bowler

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong are unbeaten in this tournament and are likely to continue their good form. Their last league game against Bahrain was washed out.

Kuwait Player List

Kuwait squad: Bilal Tahir, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Clinto Velookkara Anto, Mohammed Aslam (c), Parvinder Kumar, Meet Bhavsar (Wk), Usman Patel (Wk), Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Adnan Idrees Batsman Usman Patel Wicketkeeper Meet Bhavsar Wicketkeeper Ravija Sandaruwan All-rounder Yasin Patel All-rounder Bilal Tahir Batsman Mohammed Aslam (c) All-rounder Parvinder Kumar All-rounder Sayed Monib Bowler Shiraz Khan Bowler Shahrukh Quddus Bowler

Kuwait Team Form

In the ACC Premier League 2023, Kuwait have two wins in three games and are looking good to stake their claim for the fourth spot in the semi-final race.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Head to Head

Both teams have met officially on two occasions in T20s. In August 2022, Kuwait posted 151 on the board, with Edson Silva scoring 56. Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan and Yasim Murtaza picked two wickets each. With the bat, Babar Hayat (53), Nizakat Khan (50) and Yasim Murtaza (46) were brilliant to chase down the score.

In their last outing, played in March 2023, Hong Kong put up 161 on the board, with Anshuman Rath scoring a fifty. Shahrukh Quddus and Mohamed Shafeeq picked two wickets each. Haroon Arshad was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps to secure an 11-run victory for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Betting Odds

Babar Hayat-Nizakat Khan to stitch the highest partnership

The talented pair of Hong Kong, Babar Hayat and skipper Nizakat Khan have been impressive to over the past year on most occasions. In the first game against Singapore, they sealed the game for Hong Kong with a 132-run stand. With respective averages of 30+ in List-A format, both batters have plenty of experience. The duo also put together a stand of 88 runs against Kuwait last year in a T20 game and will relish playing against the same rivals again.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Top Team Batsmen

Meet Bhavsar to be Kuwait’s best batter

Meet Bhavsar has amassed 511 runs in 25 T20Is at a strike rate of 129.36, with three 50+ scores. This tournament has witnessed him making 54 off 59, 10 and an unbeaten 27 in the last game, which took his side to a win.

Babar Hayat to be Hong Kong’s best batter



The most experienced batter in the Hong Kong team has maintained his fine form in the white-ball cricket. He has over 1,800 runs in the List-A format with an average of 39.26, including 14 fifties and a century. He slammed 108* in his first appearance of the tournament against Singapore.

Hong Kong vs Kuwait Top Team Bowlers

Sayed Monib to be Kuwait’s best bowler

Although Monib could not do well enough in the last game, he has five wickets in three games for Kuwait. Monib has scalped 25 wickets in 17 T20 games, with 3/32 as the best figures in the T20 format, and has done well in white-ball cricket. His consistency in terms of wicket-taking abilities are second to none in the Kuwait team and is likely to be the top performer.





Ehsan Khan to be Hong Kong’s best bowler



In 46 List-A games, Ehsan Khan has scalped a total of 81 wickets at an average of 20.44, with 5/17 as the best performance. In this tournament, the skilful spinner has returned with figures of 4/24 against Singapore and 2/23 against UAE. With six wickets in two games, Ehsan can be trusted to deliver goods in this game as well.