HON (Hong Kong) vs MAL (Malaysia) Match Prediction HON 64 % Chance of Winning MAL 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hong Kong and Malaysia will meet in the 17th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 17 The match will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Chance of Winning

Hong Kong began their campaign with a terrific win against Qatar. However, their campaign fell off the track as they faced two consecutive losses in the competition. They are coming from a loss against Nepal by 8 wickets. With two losses and a win, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -1.474.

On the flip side, Malaysia faced a setback in their opener against Nepal. However, the team returned with a win against Saudi Arabia. That did not last long as they lost their latest outing against Qatar. With two losses and a win, the team is placed at the 4th place with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.020. They are set to face Hong Kong in the next game.

Malaysia’s chance of winning: 36%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 64%

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Hong Kong vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Hong Kong to score under 19.5 runs 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Hong Kong has a pretty solid batting order overall. However, their opening order has suffered many difficulties in the recent games. Coming into this competition, they faced Qatar in the 1st game and scored 4 runs before they lost their 1st wicket. The openers did not play well in the next two games and posted 7 & 12 runs before their first dismissal in those games. Martin Coetzee and Yasim Murtaza opened for the team average at 6.00 & 3.33 respectively in the competition. Malaysia has a decent bowling order and will definitely disrupt the plans of Hong Kong. That said, Hong Kong will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Malaysia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Hong Kong 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Toss Prediction

The match between Hong Kong and Malaysia is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket (Ministry Turf 2). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.

Weather Report

There will be scattered thunderstorms in Al Amerat on the match day with a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

Malaysia Player List

Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Muhammad Amir, Ahmad Zubaidi, Syed Aziz (wicketkeeper), Wan Muhammad (wicketkeeper), Ahmed Aqeel Wahid, Ahmed Aqeel, Nazmus Sakib, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat Durrani, Rizwan Haider

Predicted playing XI

Sharvin Muniandy Batter Nazmus Sakib Wicket Keeper Aqeel Wahid Batter Khizar Hayat Batter Muhammad Amir All-rounder Virandeep Singh All-rounder Ahmad Faiz Batter Vijay Unni Bowler Muhammad Wafiq Bowler Pavandeep Singh Bowler Syed Aziz All-rounder

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia lost their last game against Qatar by 4 wickets. They performed well in the bowling order but the batters scored 151 runs in the game.

Malaysia Players List

Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur

Predicted Playing XI

Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Nizakat Khan (c) Batter Martin Coetzee Batter Anshuman Rath Batter Babar Hayat Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Ayush Shukla All-rounder Anas Khan Bowler Nasrulla Rana Bowler Ehsan Khan Bowler Dhananjay Rao Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong performed very poorly with the bat in the last game. They only scored 114, while losing all their wickets in the last game against Nepal. They need to get back strongly in the next game.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed on 10 occasions where Malaysia leads the tally by 7-3.

Hong Kong won- 3

Malaysia won- 7

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Betting Odds

In the last game, Hong Kong went against Nepal. Hong Kong went in to bat first and secured 114 runs while losing all their wickets in the process. Anshy Rath scored 34 runs while others in the team dismissed out pretty cheaply. They could not make a difference with the ball as well. Nepal surpassed the target in the 13th over itself, winning the game by 8 wickets. Yasim Murtaza and Ehsan Khan picked a wicket each for Hong Kong.

Malaysia clashed against Qatar in the last game. Batting first, Malaysia scored 151/5 in the game. There were not many impactful batting in the team. Ahmad Faiz was the top scorer from the side with 38 runs in the game. Muhammad Amir scored 30 runs too. While bowling, Malaysia couldn’t contain Qatar, who surpassed the target with 4 wickets in hand. It will be a close contest between the sides.

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Hong Kong vs Malaysia Top Batters

Virandeep Singh to be the top batter for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh is an aggressive batter in the ranks of Malaysia. He has scored 2287 runs in 74 T20I innings. He has an average of 38.11 in the format and will be expected to bat well in the next game. In his last T20I outing, he scored 26 runs in the game.

Nizakat Khan to be the top batter for Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan displayed terrific form in the competition. He has already scored 144 runs in 3 innings and averages at 48.00 in the tournament. He scored 12 runs in the last game but will return with a terrific knock in the next game.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Top Bowlers

Virandeep Singh to be the top bowler for Malaysia

Virandeep Singh is the top bowler from Malaysia too. He has picked 2 wickets in the last T20I against Qatar. He has a total of 8 wickets in 3 games and will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.

Ehsan Khan to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

Ehsan Khan is the best bowler from Hong Kong. He has picked 8 wickets in 3 games. He picked a wicket in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.