HKG (Hong Kong) vs NEP (Nepal) Match Prediction NEP 83 % Chance of Winning HKG 17 % Bet Now! Hong Kong and Nepal will meet in the 3rd place play-off game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on April 20. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Hong Kong had an inconsistent campaign in the competition. With two wins and as many losses, they qualified for the play-offs as they finished second in their group. However, the team was overwhelmed by the level of cricket in the match against Oman. They now fight for the 3rd place but the task is tough as they face Nepal again.

On the flip side, Nepal did not lose a game in the group matches. They topped the Group A standings with four straight wins. It was disheartening for all the cricket fans as they lost in the semis to be knocked out of the contest. They shall now clash against Hong Kong again and finish the competition on a high note.

Nepal’s chance of winning: 83%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 17%

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Hong Kong vs Nepal Betting Tips

Hong Kong to score under 17.5 runs 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Hong Kong has a pretty solid batting order overall. However, their opening order has suffered many difficulties in the recent games. Coming into this competition, they faced difficulties in their batting department. The team established opening partnerships of 4, 7, 12, 10 & 19 runs in their five games so far. They managed to score over our target once, that too by a small margin. Martin Coetzee and Anshy Rath open for the team average at 7.25 & 19.00 respectively in the competition. The openers have lost their wickets very cheaply in the competition and will be expected to crumble under the pressure of Nepal’s bowling attack. In their last game against Nepal, they scored 12 runs before their first dismissal. That said, you should pick the odds for Hong Kong to score under 18 runs in the next game before their 1st dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nepal’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Nepal 1.61 Bet on Parimatch

Hong Kong vs Nepal Toss Prediction

The match between Hong Kong and Nepal is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket (Ministry Turf 2). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.

Weather Report

Al Amerat will have bright and sunny weather with no chances of weather interruptions in this match. The temperature will peak at 29 degree Celius.

Nepal Players List

Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Anil Shah (wicketkeeper), Binod Bhandari (wicketkeeper), Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Akash Chandra, Abhinash Bohara, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Sagar Dhakal

Predicted Playing XI

Aasif Sheikh Wicket-keeper Kushal Bhurtel All-rounder Kushal Malla All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Gulshan Jha All-rounder Karan KC All-rounder Abinash Bohara Bowler Rohit Paudel (c) Batter Pratis GC Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Sundeep Jora Batter

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal have displayed impressive batting performances in the competition so far. They won all their games but were knocked out in the semi-finals. Now they must contest for the 3rd place in the upcoming game.

Hong Kong Players List

Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur

Predicted Playing XI

Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Nizakat Khan (c) Batter Martin Coetzee Batter Anshuman Rath Batter Babar Hayat Batter Yasim Murtaza All-rounder Ayush Shukla All-rounder Anas Khan Bowler Nasrulla Rana Bowler Ehsan Khan Bowler Ateeq Iqbal Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong finished right below Nepal in the group games. They qualified for the play-offs but suffered a huge loss against Oman in the semis. They must improve upon their batting to have a winning chance.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed on 10 occasions where Nepal leads the tally by 7-3.

Hong Kong won- 3

Nepal won- 7

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Hong Kong vs Nepal Betting Odds

In the last game, Hong Kong went against Oman. Hong Kong went in to bat first and secured 130/9 runs in 20 overs. Babar Hayat scored 33 runs while Zeeshan Ali remained not out at 36. It was a small total and they could not defend it despite the efforts in the bowling order. Aizaz Khan picked 3 wickets in the game. At the end, Oman surpassed the target and won the game by 5 wickets, knocking out Hong Kong from the competition.

Nepal clashed against the United Arab Emirates in the last game. Batting first, Nepal scored 119/9 in the game. The batters bottled in the game and did not bat well in the game. Sundeep Jora scored 50 runs, the only impactful innings in the game. The bowlers could not do much in the game where Gulsan Jha picked only 2 wickets in the process.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Top Batters

Aasif Sheikh to be the top batter for Nepal

Aasif Sheikh is a top order batter of Nepal. He has scored 134 runs in 5 games with an average of 28.80. He scored 40 off 18 balls in the last game against Hong Kong. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Nizakat Khan to be the top batter for Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan displayed terrific form in the competition. He has already scored 210 runs in 5 innings and averages at 52.50 in the tournament. He is in good form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Abinash Bohara to be the top bowler for Nepal

Abinash Bohara is an excellent bowler. He has picked 7 wickets in the competition. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Ehsan Khan to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

Ehsan Khan is the best bowler from Hong Kong. He has picked 9 wickets in 5 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.