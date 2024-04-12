HON (Hong Kong) vs QAT (Qatar) Match Prediction HON 65 % Chance of Winning QAT 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.54 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hong Kong and Qatar will meet in the 4th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 12. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Hong Kong vs Qatar Chance of Winning

After failing to qualify for the finals of Hong Kong Mens T20I series, Hong Kong will be keen to turn their fortunes around in this competition. Captain Nizakat Khan will be hoping that the side can show discipline in all three departments in this opening encounter. Hong Kong played a single T20I against Nepal where they managed to win the game by 73 runs. Hong Kong have a strong batting order and will be looking to exploit it in this competition.

Qatar played their last T20I series against Hong Kong in February 2024 where they lost the series by 1-2. Coming into this competition will be a challenge for the team. Qatar will need to make adjustments at Al-Amerat and will be looking to deliver a clinical performance against Hong Kong.

Qatar’s chance of winning: 35%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 65%

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Hong Kong vs Qatar Betting Tips

Hong Kong to score higher than Qatar before 1st dismissal ( 1.79 @PARIMATCH)

Hong Kong and Qatar recently collided in a three match T20I series. Hong Kong had a good grip in their opening partnership and posted the scores of 67, 117 & 11 runs before their first dismissal. In response, Qatar posted the scores of 25, 4 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal. On all three occasions, Hong Kong managed to score higher before their first dismissal in those games. Martin Coetzee and Nizakat Khan opened for Hong Kong in those games and played incredible innings in the T20Is. Coetzee and Khan average at 29.06 & 18.79 in their respective T20I careers. Although they look low, it will compensate for somewhat of a weak bowling order of Qatar. That said, Hong Kong will look to score higher before their first dismissal in their first clash of the tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Qatar’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Hong Kong 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Hong Kong vs Qatar Toss Prediction

The match between Hong Kong and Qatar is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket (Ministry Turf 2). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.

Weather Report

It will be a hot day on April 12, 2024. Temperature will hover around 29.45 °C and humidity is expected to be around 27%. 3.03 m/s winds are expected.

Hong Kong Players List

Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur

Predicted Playing XI

Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Nizakat Khan (c) Batter Martin Coetzee Batter Anshuman Rath Batter Babar Hayat Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Ayush Shukla All-rounder Anas Khan Bowler Nasrulla Rana Bowler Ehsan Khan Bowler Dhananjay Rao Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong have displayed impressive batting performances in the past few games. However, they have a good track record against Qatar. They will look to dominate over Qatar for their first clash in the tournament.

Qatar Player List

Muhammad Tanveer (captain), Kamran Khan, Mohammad Ahnaff, Rifayi Hassainar, Saqlain Arshad, Shahzaib Ahmed, Adnan Mirza, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Gayan Buddika, Himanshu Rathod, Muhammad Jabir, Musawar Shah, Muhammad Ikramullah

Predicted playing XI

Muhammad Tanveer (c) Batter Shahzaib Jamil Wicket Keeper Saqlain Arshad Batter Adnan Mirza Batter Amir Farooq Bowler Imal Liyanage Batter Mirza Mohammad Baig All-rounder Himanshu Rathod All-rounder Gayan Munaweera Bowler Mohammad Jabir Bowler Premsagar Gopalkrishnan Bowler

Qatar Team Form

Qatar will be looking to get back at Hong Kong for the series defeat back in February. They have a good team but need work in the bowling department.

Hong Kong vs Qatar Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times in the format where Hong Kong leads the tally with two wins while Qatar could only win once.

Hong Kong won- 3

Qatar won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Hong Kong vs Qatar Betting Odds

In the last clash between the sides, Qatar batted first in the game and scored 125 while losing all their wickets. Himanshu Rathod scored 47 runs, highest in the team. Dhananjay Rao picked 4 wickets whereas Ayush Shukla bagged 2 wickets for Hong Kong. While chasing the target, Hong Kong were also restricted at 125/8. The game was tied but Hong Kong won in the one over eliminator. Martin Coetzee scored 31 runs in the game for HK. Himanshu Rathod picked 3 wickets 3 wickets for Qatar.

In the batting department, Hong Kong will be relying on the likes of Anshuman Rath, Martin Coetzee, captain Nizakat Khan, and Babar Hayat to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Ehsan Khan, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Dhananjay Rao and Ayush Shukla to deliver timely breakthroughs.

In the batting department, Qatar will be relying on the likes of captain Muhammad Tanveer, Saqlain Mushtaq, Imal Liyanage, Adnan Mirza and Himanshu Rathod to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Gayan Munaweera, Amir Farooq, Premasagar Gopalkrishnan and Muhammad Jabir to deliver timely breakthroughs.

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Hong Kong vs Qatar Top Batters

Muhammad Tanveer to be the top batter for Qatar

With 165 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 146.01, Muhammad Tanveer topped the batting charts for Qatar in the recently concluded T20I series against Hong Kong. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Anshuman Rath to be the top batter for Hong Kong

With 92 runs in three innings, Anshuman Rath topped the batting charts for Hong Kong in the recently concluded Hong Kong Mens T20I series. He will be the top batting prospect for Hong Kong in the next game.

Hong Kong vs Qatar Top Bowlers

Amir Farooq to be the top bowler for Qatar

With six wickets at an economy rate of 7.08, left-arm medium Amir Farooq topped the bowling charts for Qatar in the recently concluded T20I series against Hong Kong.

Dhananjay Rao to be the top bowler for Hong Kong

With 4 wickets at an economy rate of 6.00, left-arm pacer Dhananjay Rao was leading wicket-taker for Hong Kong in the recently concluded Hong Kong Mens T20I series.