HON (Hong Kong) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction
HON
73%
Chance of Winning
SAU
27%
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket
Facts:
- Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong have never clashed in the format before.
- Hong Kong are placed at the 2nd place whereas Saudi Arabia are positioned at the 4th place of the points table.
Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Chance of Winning
In their recent game, Hong Kong clinched a 28-run victory against Qatar, fueled by stellar performances from Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, and Ehsan Khan. This triumph catapulted them to the top of Group A. Hong Kong currently sits 2nd in Group A with 2 points and a solid net run rate of 1.300. Their batting lineup relies on Martin Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, captain Nizakat Khan, and Anshuman Rath to lead the charge in scoring runs.
On the flip side, Saudi Arabia faced a setback in their opener against Malaysia, captained by Hisham Shaikh, who's eager for a strong rebound. This defeat relegated them to 4th place in the standings with a net run rate of -0.600. Their batting strength rests on Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, captain Hisham Shaikh, keeper Manan Ali, and Waji Ul Hassan. In bowling, Ahmad Raza, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Waji Ul Hassan, and Hisham Shaikh aim to provide crucial breakthroughs.
- Saudi Arabia’s chance of winning: 27%
- Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 73%
Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips
Hong Kong to score under 18.5 runs 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @PARIMATCH)
Hong Kong has a pretty solid batting order overall. However, their opening order has suffered many difficulties in the recent games. Before entering this competition, they played two games against Nepal and posted 15 & 0 before their first dismissal, followed by an outing against Papua New Guinea where they posted the score of 7 runs for the 1st wicket. Coming into this competition, they faced Qatar in the 1st game and scored 4 runs before they lost their 1st wicket. Martin Coetzee and Yasim Murtaza opened for the team and went for 4 runs each in the game. COnsidering their form, they are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hong Kong’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Saudi Arabia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Saudi Arabia
Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Toss Prediction
The match between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket (Ministry Turf 2). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.
Weather Report
There will be scattered thunderstorms in Al Amerat on the match day with a high of 29 degrees Celsius.
Hong Kong Players List
Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zeeshan Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nizakat Khan (c)
|
Batter
|
Martin Coetzee
|
Batter
|
Anshuman Rath
|
Batter
|
Babar Hayat
|
Batter
|
Aizaz Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Ayush Shukla
|
All-rounder
|
Anas Khan
|
Bowler
|
Nasrulla Rana
|
Bowler
|
Ehsan Khan
|
Bowler
|
Dhananjay Rao
|
Bowler
Hong Kong Recent Form
Hong Kong have displayed impressive batting performances in the previous game. They scored 201 runs in the game and managed to defend the target as well.
Saudi Arabia Players List
Hisham Shaikh (captain), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Kashif Abbas, Manan Ali (wicketkeeper), Saad Khan (wicketkeeper), Varun Mudaliar, Waji Ul Hassan, Ali Delawar Khan, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Usman Khalid, Zain Ul Abidin, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saud Syed Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Usman Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Manan Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Faisal Khan
|
Batter
|
Usman Najeeb
|
All-rounder
|
Hishan Shaikh (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Ishtiaq Ahmad
|
All-rounder
|
Kashif Siddique
|
Batter
|
Abdul Waheed
|
Batter
|
Atif-Ur-Rehman
|
Bowler
|
Waji Ul Hassan
|
Batter
|
Usman Khalid
|
Bowler
|
Zain Ul Abidin
|
Bowler
Saudi Arabia Recent Form
Saudi Arabia may have the Asian Cricket Council Men's Challenger Cup 2024 by beating Cambodia in the finals. But they struggled in the first game of the competition as they lost the game by 12 runs against Malaysia.
Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head Record
The sides have not clashed even once in the format.
Hong Kong won- 0
Saudi Arabia won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Betting Odds
In the last game, Hong Kong went against Qatar. Hong Kong performed well with the bat and secured 201 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Nizakat Khan (59) and Babar Hayat (55) were the top scorers in the game. It was a formidable target for the team. They also managed to successfully defend the target as they restricted Qatar at 175 while picking 8 wickets in the process. This led to Hong Kong’s win by 26 runs. Hong Kong has a talented squad and will be looking to continue the same coming into the next game.
Saudi Arabia struggled with the bat in the first game against Malaysia. Malaysia batted first and scored 146/7 in 20 overs. Usman Najeeb was the top wicket taker from Saudi Arabia with 3 wickets in the game. However, Saudi Arabia could not replicate the same in the batting order. They could not chase the target and were all out for 134 runs in the game. Waji Ul Hassan scored 40 runs in the game while Abdul Waheed chipped in 32 runs in the game.
Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia
T20i
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket, null
Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Top Batters
Abdul Waheed to be the top batter for Saudi Arabia
Abdul Waheed scored 842 runs in 31 T20I outings and averaged at 32.38 in the format. Abdul Waheed is a talented batter from the side and scored 32 runs off 26 balls in the last game. He will be the best batting choice for the next game.
Nizakat Khan to be the top batter for Hong Kong
Nizakat Khan displayed terrific form in the first game, scoring 59 runs off 37 balls in the game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game as well.
Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Top Bowlers
Amir Farooq to be the top bowler for Saudi Arabia
With six wickets at an economy rate of 7.08, left-arm medium Amir Farooq topped the bowling charts for Saudi Arabia in the recently concluded T20I series against Hong Kong.
Usman Najeeb to be the top bowler for Saudi Arabia
Usman Najeeb is an excellent bowler. In his last T20I outing, he picked 3 wickets against Malaysia. He will be the top pick in the bowling order from Saudi Arabia.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hong Kong
Saudi Arabia to win @ 3.10 (Parimatch)
Hong Kong to win @ 1.36 (Parimatch)
Parimatch