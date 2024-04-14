HON (Hong Kong) vs SAU (Saudi Arabia) Match Prediction HON 73 % Chance of Winning SAU 27 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.325 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia will meet in the 10th game of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. The match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 14. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Chance of Winning

In their recent game, Hong Kong clinched a 28-run victory against Qatar, fueled by stellar performances from Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, and Ehsan Khan. This triumph catapulted them to the top of Group A. Hong Kong currently sits 2nd in Group A with 2 points and a solid net run rate of 1.300. Their batting lineup relies on Martin Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, captain Nizakat Khan, and Anshuman Rath to lead the charge in scoring runs.

On the flip side, Saudi Arabia faced a setback in their opener against Malaysia, captained by Hisham Shaikh, who's eager for a strong rebound. This defeat relegated them to 4th place in the standings with a net run rate of -0.600. Their batting strength rests on Abdul Waheed Ghaffar, captain Hisham Shaikh, keeper Manan Ali, and Waji Ul Hassan. In bowling, Ahmad Raza, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Waji Ul Hassan, and Hisham Shaikh aim to provide crucial breakthroughs.

Saudi Arabia’s chance of winning: 27%

Hong Kong’s chance of winning: 73%

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Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Hong Kong to score under 18.5 runs 1st dismissal ( 1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Hong Kong has a pretty solid batting order overall. However, their opening order has suffered many difficulties in the recent games. Before entering this competition, they played two games against Nepal and posted 15 & 0 before their first dismissal, followed by an outing against Papua New Guinea where they posted the score of 7 runs for the 1st wicket. Coming into this competition, they faced Qatar in the 1st game and scored 4 runs before they lost their 1st wicket. Martin Coetzee and Yasim Murtaza opened for the team and went for 4 runs each in the game. COnsidering their form, they are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hong Kong’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Saudi Arabia’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Saudi Arabia 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Toss Prediction

The match between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia is set to take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Hong Kong Cricket (Ministry Turf 2). The venue has been slow and witnessed low scores. Bowlers have dominated the batters with their spells. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before going for shots in the middle overs. With the progression of the match, the wicket is likely to get slower. The average first innings score of 137 in the last few T20 matches. Teams winning the toss should opt to field first here.

Weather Report

There will be scattered thunderstorms in Al Amerat on the match day with a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

Hong Kong Players List

Nizakhat Khan (captain), Adit Gorawara (wicketkeeper), Ashuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Dhananjay Rao, Raunaq Kapur

Predicted Playing XI

Zeeshan Ali Wicket-keeper Nizakat Khan (c) Batter Martin Coetzee Batter Anshuman Rath Batter Babar Hayat Batter Aizaz Khan All-rounder Ayush Shukla All-rounder Anas Khan Bowler Nasrulla Rana Bowler Ehsan Khan Bowler Dhananjay Rao Bowler

Hong Kong Recent Form

Hong Kong have displayed impressive batting performances in the previous game. They scored 201 runs in the game and managed to defend the target as well.

Saudi Arabia Players List

Hisham Shaikh (captain), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Kashif Abbas, Manan Ali (wicketkeeper), Saad Khan (wicketkeeper), Varun Mudaliar, Waji Ul Hassan, Ali Delawar Khan, Muhammad Ahmad Raza, Usman Khalid, Zain Ul Abidin, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Saud Syed Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Usman Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Manan Ali Wicket-keeper Faisal Khan Batter Usman Najeeb All-rounder Hishan Shaikh (c) All-rounder Ishtiaq Ahmad All-rounder Kashif Siddique Batter Abdul Waheed Batter Atif-Ur-Rehman Bowler Waji Ul Hassan Batter Usman Khalid Bowler Zain Ul Abidin Bowler

Saudi Arabia Recent Form

Saudi Arabia may have the Asian Cricket Council Men's Challenger Cup 2024 by beating Cambodia in the finals. But they struggled in the first game of the competition as they lost the game by 12 runs against Malaysia.

Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed even once in the format.

Hong Kong won- 0

Saudi Arabia won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Betting Odds

In the last game, Hong Kong went against Qatar. Hong Kong performed well with the bat and secured 201 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Nizakat Khan (59) and Babar Hayat (55) were the top scorers in the game. It was a formidable target for the team. They also managed to successfully defend the target as they restricted Qatar at 175 while picking 8 wickets in the process. This led to Hong Kong’s win by 26 runs. Hong Kong has a talented squad and will be looking to continue the same coming into the next game.

Saudi Arabia struggled with the bat in the first game against Malaysia. Malaysia batted first and scored 146/7 in 20 overs. Usman Najeeb was the top wicket taker from Saudi Arabia with 3 wickets in the game. However, Saudi Arabia could not replicate the same in the batting order. They could not chase the target and were all out for 134 runs in the game. Waji Ul Hassan scored 40 runs in the game while Abdul Waheed chipped in 32 runs in the game.

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Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Top Batters

Abdul Waheed to be the top batter for Saudi Arabia

Abdul Waheed scored 842 runs in 31 T20I outings and averaged at 32.38 in the format. Abdul Waheed is a talented batter from the side and scored 32 runs off 26 balls in the last game. He will be the best batting choice for the next game.

Nizakat Khan to be the top batter for Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan displayed terrific form in the first game, scoring 59 runs off 37 balls in the game. He will be expected to strike hard in the next game as well.

Hong Kong vs Saudi Arabia Top Bowlers

Amir Farooq to be the top bowler for Saudi Arabia

With six wickets at an economy rate of 7.08, left-arm medium Amir Farooq topped the bowling charts for Saudi Arabia in the recently concluded T20I series against Hong Kong.

Usman Najeeb to be the top bowler for Saudi Arabia

Usman Najeeb is an excellent bowler. In his last T20I outing, he picked 3 wickets against Malaysia. He will be the top pick in the bowling order from Saudi Arabia.